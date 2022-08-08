Dana White’s Contender Series Picks, Week 3 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Featured Bout: Bo Nickal vs. Zachary Borrego

As a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion wrestler, Bo Nickal is oozing with potential and is one of the most exciting prospects in the sport. Nickal went 120-3 in wrestling at Penn State and went undefeated in his final two years in college. In addition to his elite wrestling credentials, Nickal also has high-level submission grappling experience, including a modified rules match against jiu-jitsu monster Gordon Ryan, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest no-gi grapplers of all time.

Nickal has three MMA fights under his belt—two amateur bouts and one professional bout. Nickal went 2-0 in his amateur fights, winning once by submission and once by KO. Both amateur fights took place in 2021.

Nickal’s professional MMA debut took place in June 2022, and he had an impressive 33-second knockout where Nickal completely starched his opponent. Nickal’s striking looked explosive in his pro MMA debut, mixing kicks with powerful punches. Nickal stands southpaw and has a powerful left hand, which will help him against orthodox fighters, as an orthodox fighter’s lead defensive shoulder is on the opposite side of a southpaw’s left hand. Nickal also has big power in his right hand despite standing southpaw, and his right hand was the final punch that finished off his opponent in his pro MMA debut. In his amateur win by KO, it was Nickal’s left hand that finished the fight, and it took place against an orthodox opponent, which is notable for Tuesday’s fight.

Nickal’s opponent, Zachary Borrego, stands orthodox and has been brutally knocked out before, although this loss is only included in his amateur record. Officially, Borrego is “undefeated” at 3-0 on his professional record, but was finished twice in amateur bouts, both in 2021. Borrego has one loss by KO and one loss by submission (rear-naked choke).

Nickal’s elite wrestling pedigree gives him the ability to dictate where this fight takes place, which gives him more margin for error. If Nickal decides that the stand-up game is not working for him, he has the option to grapple and put Borrego on the mat where he can work ground-and-pound or attempt to pass the guard for a submission. And if Nickal decides he wants this to be a striking match, his defensive wrestling will allow him to keep the fight standing where he can hunt another highlight-reel knockout.

Nickal’s big power punching and elite wrestling pedigree make him an excellent candidate to keep this fight on the feet and win by KO/TKO, especially against an opponent who has been knocked out before. The excitement surrounding his future makes Nickal a strong candidate to secure a UFC contract provided he takes care of business on Tuesday night.

Pick: Bo Nickal to win by KO/TKO

