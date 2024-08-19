Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Week 2 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Finney competed on Dana White’s Contender Series last season and won his fight via rear-naked choke in Round 2. Finney pressed forward with offensive grappling throughout the entire fight, recording seven takedowns and six minutes of control time in about eight minutes, which is big grappling volume. However, despite winning via finish, Finney was not given a UFC contract. Finney's striking defense looked very leaky and he got lit up in striking exchanges. Finney got hurt about midway through the first round but recovered and continued to press forward with offensive grappling. Finney ate a lot of good strikes on the feet but his athleticism and power allowed him to defuse the threat with takedowns, giving him time to recover.

Finney is very hittable at distance, but he has monstrous punching power. In Finney's most recent fight, he produced a devastating KO after landing an overhand right. The knockout was so brutal that it went viral on social media. Finney’s huge knockout power is a great equalizer and gives him more margin for error.

Cam Rowston trains with City Kickboxing, one of the top fight teams in the world. City Kickboxing is known for producing great strikers, and their talent pool includes notable UFC fighters Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara-France, Alexander Volkanovski, Carlos Ulberg and Dan Hooker. Rowston’s fight team and training background suggests he will likely have a technical advantage in distance striking, especially given Finney’s defensive issues at distance.

Rowston is 8-2 as a pro, but his strength of schedule has been weak. Rowston does not have any wins over a fighter with a winning professional record. Meanwhile, Finney’s strength of schedule has been much stronger. Four of Finney's five most recent pro wins have been over fighters with winning pro records.

Ultimately, Finney is being rebooked on Dana White’s Contender Series for a reason—it’s because the UFC sees a lot of potential in him. Finney should be able to use his superior athleticism and wrestling to take Rowston down, win this fight by finish, and finally earn a UFC contract.

Prediction: Torrez Finney to win by KO/TKO

