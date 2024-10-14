Dana White’s Contender Series Picks: Week 10 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Gurule is powerful and hits hard, and his power stands out in the flyweight division. Gurule’s hands are potent, and he has also showcased powerful and well-timed knee strikes, which is notable against an opponent like Piccininni, who likes to change levels and shoot—having strong knee strikes is a good way to counter shots from distance. While Gurule’s wrestling is not nearly as advanced as Piccininni’s, Gurule does have a college wrestling background, which he will likely need to utilize defensively to stifle Piccininni’s takedown attempts.

Piccininni’s biggest weakness has been his distance striking. In his first DWCS fight, Piccininni got out-struck 76 to 32 in significant strikes landed, including getting out-struck 37 to 21 in head strikes. Piccininni’s striking defense on a rate basis was poor, avoiding only 31% of Duffy's significant strike attempts. Piccininni’s chin has also been tested in previous fights. In his fight against Freddie Rodriguez, Piccininni got dropped by a left hook after Piccininni left his chin stationary and his right hand at his waist while inside the pocket. This will be dangerous to do against a fighter who hits as hard as Gurule does.

Ultimately, this fight will likely come down to Gurule’s striking and defensive wrestling vs. Piccininni’s offensive grappling. If Gurule can keep this fight standing, he has a good chance to take advantage of Piccininni’s subpar striking and land power shots that fuel a win, either by KO/TKO or by racking up points and winning a decision.

Prediction: Luis Gurule to win by KO/TKO

