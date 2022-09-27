 Skip to main content
Bo Nickal attempts to take down Zachary Borrego in a middleweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six, week three at UFC APEX on August 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Dana White's Contender Series

Dana White's Contender Series Picks, Week 10 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Tim Finnegan Of DraftKings Breaks Down This Week’s Episode Of Dana White’s Contender Series
By Timothy Finnegan From DraftKings • Sep. 27, 2022

This season of Dana White’s Contender Series is set to wrap up on Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The show airs at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and features prospects that hope to earn UFC contracts by showcasing their skills inside the octagon. Through nine weeks, over 30 UFC contracts have been awarded, and last week, 17-year-old prospect Raul Rosas Jr. received a contract, making him the youngest fighter ever to sign a contract with the UFC.

Bo Nickal and Donovan Beard face off during Dana White's Contender series season six, week ten weigh-in at Palace Station

Bo Nickal and Donovan Beard face off during Dana White's Contender series season six, week ten weigh-in at Palace Station on September 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

On last week’s episode, a DraftKings Sportsbook bettor locked down the final three legs of a huge 10-leg Parlay Bet to win over $10,000. The bettor turned $40 into $10,880.75 by making the following picks, which featured a mixture of NFL, MLB and UFC bets:

  • Allen Lazard to score Anytime/GB Packers to win
  • Derrick Henry Anytime TD
  • Jalen Hurts Anytime TD
  • LA Dodgers Moneyline (9/18 vs SF Giants)
  • SEA Mariners Moneyline (9/19 vs LA Angels)
  • ATL Braves Moneyline (9/19 vs WAS Nationals)
  • NY Mets @ MIL Brewers NRFI (9/19)
  • Jafel Filho Moneyline
  • Austen Lane Moneyline
  • Brunno Ferreira Moneyline

Since Jafel Filho, Austen Lane and Brunno Ferreira all won their DWCS fights last week, the bettor won the Parlay Bet and took home a massive payday.

This week’s episode features the return of one of the most exciting prospects in MMA fighting in the featured bout: Bo Nickal. Nickal appeared earlier this season on Episode 3, making quick work of Zachary Borrego.

Featured Bout: Bo Nickal vs. Donovan Beard

Bo Nickal is one of the best wrestlers to enter MMA in recent years and has the skills to emerge as a future UFC title contender. Nickal is a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion wrestler who went 120-3 in wrestling at Penn State and went undefeated in his final two years. In addition to his elite wrestling credentials, Nickal also has high-level submission grappling experience, including a modified rules match against jiu jitsu monster Gordon Ryan, who just thoroughly and brutally dominated everybody he faced at ADCC earlier this month. Ryan’s performance at ADCC was one of the greatest grappling performances in history and has the jiu jitsu world buzzing, as he displayed a level of dominance that has not been seen since Rickson Gracie in the 1990s.

Nickal is more than an elite wrestler—his striking has looked explosive. Nickal stands southpaw and has a powerful left hand, which will help him against orthodox fighters, as an orthodox fighter’s lead defensive shoulder is on the opposite side of a southpaw’s left hand. Between his two amateur bouts and two professional bouts, Nickal has won twice by KO/TKO, and he pulverized his opponent in his pro MMA debut with a powerful punching combination.

In Nickal’s DWCS debut in August, he immediately took Zachary Borrego down with an impressive blast double and won by rear-naked choke in 62 seconds. Nickal hunted several chokes once the fight hit the mat, including a guillotine choke from the front position and a rear-naked choke from the back, which he ultimately finished. Nickal’s athleticism jumped off the page, and it was a dominant and highly impressive debut.

Donovan Beard is 7-1 in professional fights, but Nickal is a huge step up in competition, and there have been several holes in Beard’s game that could be exploited by a higher-level opponent. Beard stands fairly upright in his stance, which will make it difficult to defend Nickal’s level changes and shots. Beard was immediately and easily taken down by his opponent in his most recent fight and got taken down multiple times in the coming rounds without much resistance. Beard does not have the defensive wrestling to keep Nickal from taking him down.

In Beard’s second most recent fight in May 2022, Beard was badly hurt by a knee strike and was put in several dominant positions on the ground by his opponent, including full back control with both hooks in. Beard displayed huge toughness to survive this and ultimately reversed the position to get on top and win by TKO, but this is a situation Beard would be unlikely to survive against Nickal.

Nickal is highly likely to take Beard down without much resistance and finish this fight on the ground. Given the way Nickal hunts chokes when the fight hits the ground, taking Nickal to win by submission is a good choice. Nickal has won two of his four fights by choke—a guillotine choke in an amateur bout and a rear-naked choke in his DWCS debut.

Pick: Bo Nickal To Win by Submission

Dana White’s Contender Series props bets such as To Win by Submission will be available on DraftKings Sportsbook on fight day!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

:
Charles Oliveira of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Justin Gaethje in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Free Fight

Free Fight | Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

"Do Bronx" goes for the lightweight gold vs Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 October 22, 2022

Watch the Video
Islam Makhachev of Russia battles Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Free Fight

Free Fight | Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker

Islam Makhachev fights for lightweight gold when he meets Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, October 22, 2022

Watch the Video
Demetrious Johnson secures an arm bar submission against Ray Borg in their UFC flyweight championship bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017
Highlights

Top Submissions | Flyweight

Relive some of the best submission finishes to date among the 125-lb division.

Watch the Video
: