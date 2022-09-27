Dana White's Contender Series Picks, Week 10 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Donovan Beard is 7-1 in professional fights, but Nickal is a huge step up in competition, and there have been several holes in Beard’s game that could be exploited by a higher-level opponent. Beard stands fairly upright in his stance, which will make it difficult to defend Nickal’s level changes and shots. Beard was immediately and easily taken down by his opponent in his most recent fight and got taken down multiple times in the coming rounds without much resistance. Beard does not have the defensive wrestling to keep Nickal from taking him down.

In Beard’s second most recent fight in May 2022, Beard was badly hurt by a knee strike and was put in several dominant positions on the ground by his opponent, including full back control with both hooks in. Beard displayed huge toughness to survive this and ultimately reversed the position to get on top and win by TKO, but this is a situation Beard would be unlikely to survive against Nickal.

Nickal is highly likely to take Beard down without much resistance and finish this fight on the ground. Given the way Nickal hunts chokes when the fight hits the ground, taking Nickal to win by submission is a good choice. Nickal has won two of his four fights by choke—a guillotine choke in an amateur bout and a rear-naked choke in his DWCS debut.

Pick: Bo Nickal To Win by Submission

