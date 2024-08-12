Dana White’s Contender Series Picks: Week 1 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Ho has initiated offensive grappling and has hunted submissions. In his fight against Enkhjargal Banzaragch, Ho immediately shot a single leg in the opening seconds after refusing to touch gloves and then turned the corner to get back exposure, where he climbed on Banzaragch's back with one hook and dragged the fight to the mat. Ho ended up winning that fight by submission, and it was off a rolling kneebar, which is not a finish you see very often in MMA. Ho went for the kneebar to counter a single-leg takedown by tucking and rolling from a standing position, then getting a 2-on-1 on his opponent's leg and hyperextending his hips into the knee joint.

Lone'er Kavanagh has blazing speed and has showcased excellent timing and accuracy in his striking, which was best on display in his KO win over Ryan Morgan. From an open stance, Kavanagh led with his right, got out of range when Morgan returned fire, and then blasted Morgan when Morgan overextended.

Kavanagh actively switches stances to create different attack angles. Kavanagh is very potent offensively, and four of his six pro wins are by KO/TKO, including a turning sidekick KO that Kavanagh threw as his opponent ducked into Kavanagh‘s closed side.

Kavanagh has capable offensive wrestling, and in his most recent fight, he was able to secure multiple takedowns through upper and lower body entries, including multiple body lock takedowns from the clinch and multiple double-leg takedowns.

Kavanagh’s one glaring flaw is that he has a tendency to leave his chin stationary and exposed in striking range. Kavanagh got dropped in his fight against Ander Sanchez off a left hook where Kavanagh’s arm was near his waist and his chin was upright and stationary. This is OK to do when outside of range, but it is very dangerous to do when inside boxing range. Kavanagh recovered from getting dropped and ended up winning a decision, but this could be an issue against a striker as explosive as Ho, especially given the power Ho has in his left hook.

If Kavanagh chooses to engage in a striking match with Ho, he is capable of winning, but he will likely be at a disadvantage. Kavanagh's best path to victory is probably by taking Ho down and working from top. By putting Ho on his back and making Ho work from the bottom, Kavanagh can negate Ho's biggest strength, which is his striking. Ho has not displayed strong takedown defense, and Kavanagh's offensive wrestling looks good enough to get Ho to the ground consistently.

Both Ho and Kavanagh are explosive, electrifying prospects, and both will likely be in the UFC at some point. Ho's defensive wrestling still appears to need some development, though, which opens a path for Kavanagh to win this fight on the back of takedowns and top game.

Prediction: Lone'er Kavanagh To Win By Decision

