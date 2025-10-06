Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 9 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continued last week at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and four fighters earned a UFC contract: Kurtis Campbell, Louis Jourdain, Christopher Alvidrez, and Damian Pinas. Pinas showcased explosive hands, winning by KO less than two minutes into the fight. Pinas is primed to emerge as an exciting fighter in the UFC’s middleweight division, especially as his defensive grappling skills continue to improve.
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in during last week's event, turning $100 into over $4,300 with a Dana White’s Contender Series Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:
- Kurtis Campbell To Win By KO/TKO/DQ
- Christopher Alvidrez Moneyline
- Louis Jourdain to Win by Any Knockout, Submission or DQ: Yes
- Damian Pinas To Win By KO/TKO/DQ
As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the DWCS bettor took home $4,306.25.
Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series airs on Tuesday, October 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. This week features a light heavyweight bout between Luke Fernandez and Rafael Pergentino.
Dana White’s Contender Series Odds: Week 9
- Luke Fernandez (-720) vs Rafael Pergentino (+450)
- Luis Felipe Dias (-125) vs Donavon Hedrick (-105)
- Imanol Rodriguez (-260) vs Roque Conceicao (+195)
- Adrian Luna Martinetti (+105) vs Mark Vologdin (-135)
- Lucas Caldas (+310) vs Magomed Zaynukov (-445)
Luke Fernandez vs Rafael Pergentino
Fernandez is well-rounded, showcasing a good mix of striking and grappling. Fernandez has the power to put his opponent’s lights out, which was best on display in his brutal left hook KO of Gregg Ellis, which left Ellis out cold on the mat. To land the knockout blow, Fernandez timed Ellis coming in and threw the hook into the vacated open side to connect clean to the jaw.
Fernandez has also displayed solid grappling. In MMA, Fernandez has blended striking and grappling together to get cleaner entries on takedowns and has showcased powerful double-leg takedowns, lifting opponents up and slamming them to the mat. In grappling matches, Fernandez holds a win over current UFC middleweight Eryk Anders, who is a black belt in jiu-jitsu, and in July, Fernandez submitted former UFC middleweight Phil Hawes with an anaconda choke.
Pergentino is Brazilian but does not appear to have a sophisticated grappling background, as he was wearing a blue belt in a social media post as of last September. Pergentino’s striking does not look strong visually. Pergentino does not practice good distance management and has swung for the fences inside the pocket with poor posture, which could badly expose him to counters. Pergentino also lacks athleticism and fast-twitch movement.
Fernandez appears significantly better everywhere and has the skills to win this fight on the feet or on the ground. If Pergentino attempts to strike with Fernandez and uses similar habits as his previous fights, Fernandez has the power to land a counter and finish the fight on the feet. Fernandez also appears to be a substantially better grappler and could take this fight to the ground to work Pergentino over on the mat.
Prediction: Luke Fernandez to win by finish
