Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 8 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Pinas is young and does not have a lot of experience, but he has flashed potential, particularly with his striking. Pinas’ hands look powerful, and he keeps a high guard with his arms to protect himself defensively. Pinas has been a strong finisher and he has finished all seven of his pro MMA wins, including his last four by KO/TKO.

Pinas’ biggest weakness is probably his grappling. The commentators on Pinas’ second most recent fight in 2024 claimed he was a white belt in jiu-jitsu. Pinas displayed soft takedown defense and did not look comfortable off his back, but did impressively record a kimura reversal from bottom half guard, which is not a technique you see very often. Pinas also attacked a leg entanglement from bottom position.

Costa could take advantage of Pinas’ inexperience on the ground, but Pinas is more athletic and more powerful, and there could be an opportunity for Pinas to capitalize on Costa’s forward pressure with a power strike that ends the fight inside the distance.

Prediction: Damian Pinas to win by KO/TKO

