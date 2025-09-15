Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 6 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continued last week at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and five fighters earned a UFC contract: Carol Foro, Shanelle Dyer, Samuel Sanches, Steven Asplund, and Lerryan Douglas. Douglas’ performance was highly impressive, showcasing explosive punching power to win by KO in 36 seconds. Douglas has the electric hands to emerge as an exciting fighter in the UFC’s featherweight division.
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in during last week's event, turning $150 into over $1,000 with a Dana White’s Contender Series Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:
- Lerryan Douglas Moneyline (3 Way)
- Cam Teague vs. Lerryan Douglas Under 2.5 Total Rounds
- Steven Asplund Moneyline (3 Way)
- Anthony Guarascio vs. Steven Asplund Under 9.5 Total Minutes
As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the DWCS bettor took home $1,080.00.
Week 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series airs on Tuesday, September 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. This week features the DWCS debut of jiu-jitsu world champion Mahamed Aly in a light heavyweight bout against Polish fighter Iwo Baraniewski.
Dana White’s Contender Series Odds: Week 6
- Raphael Uchegbu (-188) vs. Cody Chovancek (+145)
- In Su Hwang (+170) vs. Paddy McCorry (-220)
- Tommy Gantt (-160) vs. Adam Livingston (+124)
- Mahamed Aly (-230) vs. Iwo Baraniewski (+175)
- Macksom Lee (-175) vs. Hecher Sosa (+135)
Mahamed Aly vs Iwo Baraniewski
Aly is one of the most accomplished jiu-jitsu fighters in MMA. Aly is an IBJJF world champion and has faced some of the biggest names in jiu-jitsu in grappling matches, including Nicholas Meregali, Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida, Yuri Simoes and Victor Hugo. Aly’s elite jiu-jitsu background will give him a substantial advantage on the ground against nearly any opponent he faces in MMA. It also gives him the ability to finish with submissions at a high level if the opportunity presents itself.
Aly has four pro MMA fights, and in those fights, he has displayed more skills than just grappling. Aly is big and powerful and unlike some jiu-jitsu fighters, Aly is able to land power strikes on the feet and win fights at distance. Aly’s most recent MMA win was over ex-UFC fighter Jared Gooden, which is a solid win and shows that Aly has the skills to be UFC caliber. In that fight, Aly landed an impressive spinning back elbow to wobble Gooden and eventually won by decision.
Like most jiu-jitsu fighters who transition to MMA, Aly has some holes in his striking game, particularly with his defense. Aly keeps his hands low when inside punching range and does not have great head movement or distance management. This is a deficiency Aly needs to plug up and could eventually be a problem for him.
Baraniewski also has a grappling background with a competitive judo background and a brown belt in jiu-jitsu. Baraniewski has the baseline of skills to do well on the ground in most matchups, but Aly presents a much steeper challenge if this fight hits the mat. In particular, Baraniewski has won several of his fights by advancing to dominant positions on the ground and getting TKO stoppages. This will be extremely challenging to do against an elite grappler in Aly, so if Baraniewski is going to win, it will likely have to be with distance striking.
Ultimately, Aly has the more elite skillset. Aly’s striking power gives him ways to win at distance, and if he isn’t finding success there, he has the ability to initiate offensive grappling and get the fight to the ground where he will have a substantial advantage.
Prediction: Mahamed Aly to win by finish
All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.