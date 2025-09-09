Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 5 | DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in during last week's event, turning $1,000 into over $13,000 with a five-leg Dana White’s Contender Series Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:

Tommy McMillen Moneyline

Eduardo Chapolin Moneyline

Mandel Nallo Moneyline

Cezary Oleksiejczuk Moneyline

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani Moneyline

As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the DWCS bettor took home $13,292.67.

Week 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series airs on Tuesday, September 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. This week features a featherweight bout between LFA featherweight champion Lerryan Douglas and Season 8 DWCS competitor Cam Teague.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app or check out Dana White’s Contender Series Odds Page!