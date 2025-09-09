Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 5 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continued last week at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and four fighters earned a UFC contract: Tommy McMillen, Cezary Oleksiejczuk, Mandel Nallo and Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani. Lebosnoyani’s knockout of Jack Congdon was the highlight of the night. From a closed stance, Lebosnoyani landed a lead leg head kick into Congdon’s blind spot to put Congdon out on his feet and then put Congdon face down on the mat with a hard right.
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in during last week's event, turning $1,000 into over $13,000 with a five-leg Dana White’s Contender Series Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:
- Tommy McMillen Moneyline
- Eduardo Chapolin Moneyline
- Mandel Nallo Moneyline
- Cezary Oleksiejczuk Moneyline
- Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani Moneyline
As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the DWCS bettor took home $13,292.67.
Week 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series airs on Tuesday, September 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. This week features a featherweight bout between LFA featherweight champion Lerryan Douglas and Season 8 DWCS competitor Cam Teague.
Lerryan Douglas vs Cam Teague
Douglas’ punching power stands out in the featherweight division and he frequently floors opponents with powerful strikes. Douglas’ standout strike is his power left hook that he is able to wrap around the guards of opponents to land with thunder. Douglas often throws his left hook while pressuring forward, which puts momentum behind the punch to generate more force and KO power. Once Douglas has opponents hurt, he has good finishing instincts and can finish hurt opponents with his ground-and-pound. Defensively, Douglas has strong hips and good takedown defense, and has fought off deeply penetrated shots to stay upright and resume distance striking. Douglas has impressively finished all four of his most recent fights by KO/TKO.
Teague competed on DWCS last season but was outclassed by Kevin Vallejos, getting outstruck 48 to 14 in significant strikes landed while getting knocked down and stopped due to strikes in just over two minutes. Teague did not display strong movement, distance management or defense, which could be a big problem against Douglas’ electric punching. Teague also stands orthodox, giving Douglas’ left hook good clearance to find the chin from the open side.
Unless Teague made significant improvements over the last year, this matchup looks primed for Douglas to land power strikes, get a KO/TKO stoppage, and earn an UFC contract where Douglas will emerge as an exciting fighter in the UFC’s featherweight division.
Prediction: Lerryan Douglas to win by KO/TKO
