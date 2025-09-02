Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 4 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Dana White’s Contender Series Odds: Week 4

Jack Congdon (+350) vs Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (-520)

Theo Haig (+260) vs Cezary Oleksiejczuk (-360)

Mandel Nallo (+120) vs Samuel Silva (-154)

An Tuan Ho (+114) vs Eduardo Chapolin (-145)

Tommy McMillen (+140) vs David Mgoyan (-180)

An Tuan Ho vs Eduardo Chapolin

Ho is a dynamic striker who has showcased explosive knockout power, and his striking power especially stands out at flyweight, where smaller frames and less mass make it more difficult to produce huge KO power. Ho’s punching power was most notably on display in his KO of Kendrick Latchman, which featured a beautiful left hook that Ho wrapped around Latchman as Latchman reached with his right hand. Latchman was brutally knocked out, and it’s rare to see this degree of starching KO power at flyweight.

Ho also has an excellent kicking game and has knocked opponents out with a variety of kicks. In his most recent fight, Ho quickly landed a hard head kick that was partially blocked but still landed with enough force to record a knockdown, and then followed that up with a front kick to the chin to record a KO stoppage. Ho has also recorded a devastating head kick KO. Ho helps set up kicks to the head with a variety of attacks to the body, which can get opponents to drop their guard.

Chapolin is stepping in on very short notice to take this fight. Chapolin is the LFA flyweight champion and just defended his title less than two weeks ago with a massive left-hook KO that left his opponent slumped and unconscious against the cage. Like Ho, Chapolin’s power stands out in the flyweight division, and his left hook is excellent, which serves as an elite punch against other orthodox fighters.

Both Chapolin and Ho have previous experience competing under the UFC’s umbrella. Chapolin competed on TUF 33 earlier this year, but lost to eventual winner Joseph Morales and wasn’t awarded a UFC contract. Chapolin lost after getting taken down, where he gave up his back in an attempt to scramble up but got put in a body triangle and choked out. Ho, meanwhile, appeared in Week 1 of DWCS last season in a highly anticipated fight vs. Lone'er Kavanagh. Ho was brutally knocked out in the first round, which creates some questions about his chin.

The punch that Kavanagh knocked Ho out with was a left hook, which Ho did not see particularly well. This is notable because the left hook is a strike that Chapolin excels at. Look for Chapolin to win this fight, potentially with his left hook, and secure a UFC contract.

Prediction: Eduardo Chapolin to win

