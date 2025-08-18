Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 2 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series got underway last week at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and two fighters were rewarded with a UFC contract: Baysangur Susurkaev and Ty Miller. Susurkaev stole the show by landing a brutal teep kick to Murtaza Talha’s midsection that resulted in Talha folding to the ground.
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in during last week's event, turning $500 into over $11,000 with a four-leg Dana White’s Contender Series Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:
- Neemias Santana vs. Ilian Bouafia to go the distance
- Ty Miller vs. Jimmy Drago to go the distance
- George Mangos vs. Radley Da Silva to go the distance
- Chris Ewert vs. Yuri Panferov to go the distance
As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the DWCS bettor took home $11,224.06.
Week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series airs on Tuesday, August 19 at 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+. This week features a heavyweight fight between former Division 1 wrestler Josh Hokit and jiu-jitsu black belt Guilherme Uriel.
Dana White’s Contender Series Odds: Week 2
- Tommy Cuozzi (+270) vs. Ramiro Jimenez (-340)
- Josh Hokit (-440) vs. Guilherme Uriel (+340)
- Kaushik Saikumar (+330) vs. Louis Lee Scott (-425)
- Brandon Holmes (-166) vs. Cam Rowston (+140)
- Manuel Exposito (+320) vs. Jose Delano (-410)
Josh Hokit vs. Guilherme Uriel
The heavyweight division is generally behind the other divisions in terms of athleticism and overall skill, but this fight is an exception to that. Hokit has an elite athletic background. Hokit was a two-sport athlete at Fresno State, wrestling and playing football, and was notably named an All-American wrestler after finishing fifth at 197 pounds at the 2019 NCAA Championships. After college, Hokit had a brief stint as an undrafted FA in the NFL before transitioning to MMA. Hokit brings a level of athleticism that is not easily found in the heavyweight division.
Hokit has showcased strong grappling in his pro MMA fights, which is unsurprising given his wrestling background. Hokit has a good head-outside single, which is a technique that is effective in MMA because by positioning the head outside, it helps reduce the risk of getting hit with a counter uppercut or knee as the fighter penetrates on the shot. Hokit has displayed strong back and ground control after finishing takedowns, sticking to his opponents like glue to maintain dominant positions.
Hokit trains out of one of the best fight camps in the sport, the Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hokit having elite coaches and an elite team will help maximize his chances at developing.
Uriel is a jiu-jitsu black belt, which gives him the baseline of skills to defend himself on the ground and potentially slow Hokit from advancing to dominant positions. Uriel also has a Muay Thai background and has displayed a capable striking offense. Uriel has some holes in his standup game, particularly with defense. Uriel comes forward and is very aggressive with forward pressure and low kicks, which could expose him to takedowns.
Ultimately, Hokit’s athleticism and offensive wrestling should be too much for Uriel to handle. Look for Hokit to take Uriel down without issues and work Uriel over from top position, where he will be positioned well for a stoppage inside the distance.
Prediction: Josh Hokit to win by finish
