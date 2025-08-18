Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 2 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Hokit trains out of one of the best fight camps in the sport, the Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hokit having elite coaches and an elite team will help maximize his chances at developing.

Uriel is a jiu-jitsu black belt, which gives him the baseline of skills to defend himself on the ground and potentially slow Hokit from advancing to dominant positions. Uriel also has a Muay Thai background and has displayed a capable striking offense. Uriel has some holes in his standup game, particularly with defense. Uriel comes forward and is very aggressive with forward pressure and low kicks, which could expose him to takedowns.

Ultimately, Hokit’s athleticism and offensive wrestling should be too much for Uriel to handle. Look for Hokit to take Uriel down without issues and work Uriel over from top position, where he will be positioned well for a stoppage inside the distance.

Prediction: Josh Hokit to win by finish

