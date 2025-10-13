Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 10 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continued last week at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and six fighters earned a UFC contract: Luke Fernandez, Luis Felipe Dias, Imanol Rodriguez, Magomed Zaynukov, Mark Vologdin, and Adrian Luna Martinetti. The fight between Vologdin and Martinetti was one of the best fights in recent memory, and not only were both fighters rewarded with a UFC contract, they each earned a $25K bonus for their epic performance.
$1,700 with a Dana White’s Contender Series Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:
- Luis Felipe Dias To Win By Submission
- Luke Fernandez To Win By KO/TKO/DQ
- Imanol Rodriguez To Win By KO/TKO/DQ
- Juan Adrian Luna To Win By Decision
- Magomed Zaynukov To Win By Decision
As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the DWCS bettor took home $1,786.57.
Week 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series airs on Tuesday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. This week features the DWCS return of Freddy Vidal in a light heavyweight bout against Levi Rodrigues.
Dana White’s Contender Series Odds: Week 10
- Mario Mingaj (+140) vs Wes Schultz (-180)
- Azamat Nuftillaev (-140) vs Jovan Leka (+110)
- Marwan Rahiki (-238) vs Ananias Mulumba (+180)
- Kwon Wonil (-125) vs Juan Diaz (-105)
- Freddy Vidal (+120) vs Levi Rodrigues (-154)
- Michael Oliveira (-200) vs Victor Valenzuela (+154)
Freddy Vidal vs Levi Rodrigues
Vidal fought in Week 5 earlier this season against Felipe Franco. Despite taking the fight on short notice and coming in with less than stellar conditioning, Vidal earned a big upset win with a rear-naked choke with only 12 seconds left in the fight, cashing as a +340 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. Vidal landed more significant strikes than Franco, landing 42 in about 15 minutes, including 33 to the head.
Vidal has limited experience with only four pro MMA bouts and has only been fighting professionally for one year. However, Vidal has an excellent coach in Ray Longo, who is one of the best coaches in MMA. Longo has helped produce UFC champions such as Merab Dvalishvili, Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman. Vidal will be coming into this fight more prepared and likely in better condition than he was in his first DWCS appearance.
Rodrigues is fighting out of Brazil and has good striking. Rodrigues has finished all five of his pro MMA fights, including four by strikes. Rodrigues has fast-twitch power in his arms and has displayed punching power on the feet and powerful elbows on the ground. Rodrigues’ weakness appears to be his grappling. Rodrigues posted a recent image on social media wearing a blue belt in jiu-jitsu and was a white belt as recently as late 2023.
If Vidal is going to win, his best chance will likely be through grappling. Vidal has a wrestling background and wrestled in college at Long Island University. Rodrigues will likely get the better of Vidal in a distance striking match.
Ultimately, Rodrigues appears to be more of a threat. Vidal has capable wrestling, but it isn’t strong enough to bank on him consistently getting Rodrigues to the ground. Look for Rodrigues to finish this fight with strikes and earn a UFC contract.
Prediction: Levi Rodrigues to win by KO/TKO
