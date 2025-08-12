Dana White’s Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 1 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Ilian Bouafia vs. Neemias Santana

Bouafia is a talented prospect from France and has a huge frame for the division. Bouafia is listed at 6’5” and towers over most middleweights. Bouafia has a strong training background at MMA Factory Paris and he has trained alongside notable UFC fighters Nassourdine Imavov, Ciryl Gane and Khamzat Chimaev. Bouafia having elite training partners and resources will help maximize his potential and bodes well for his chances of future success in our sport.

Bouafia stands southpaw and has a good straight left, which he has utilized well in southpaw vs. orthodox matchups. When a southpaw faces an orthodox fighter, leading with a left straight down the middle is a good tactic to use since it’s on the opposite side of the lead defensive shoulder, giving more clearance to find the chin. Bouafia does not have explosive knockout power, but he still has enough pop to record knockdowns and stoppages.

Bouafia has displayed some weaknesses in his game. Bouafia leaves his chin vulnerable by leaving his hands low, and he does not compensate for the low hand placement with enough movement or distance management. Bouafia has been caught and knocked down, although he’s been able to recover.

Santana is from Brazil and trains with DWCS alum Tallison Teixeira at Team Lucas Mineiro. Santana’s power quickly jumps out when watching his fights. Santana hits harder than Bouafia and will have the power advantage. Santana throws hard elbows both from standing and ground positions and is able to get big power behind these elbows. This was most notable in his brutal ground-and-pound elbow KO of João Paulo Silva in September 2024.