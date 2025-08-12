Dana White’s Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 1 | DraftKings Sportsbook

The new season of Dana White’s Contender Series is set to get underway at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 12.
This show features prospects who hope to earn UFC contracts by showcasing their skills inside the octagon. The most notable graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series is former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, who has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the UFC. UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena is also a DWCS graduate.
Dana White’s Contender Series airs on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Week 1 features an exciting fight between two large middleweights: Ilian Bouafia and Neemias Santana.
Dana White’s Contender Series Odds: Week 1
Ilian Bouafia vs. Neemias Santana
Bouafia is a talented prospect from France and has a huge frame for the division. Bouafia is listed at 6’5” and towers over most middleweights. Bouafia has a strong training background at MMA Factory Paris and he has trained alongside notable UFC fighters Nassourdine Imavov, Ciryl Gane and Khamzat Chimaev. Bouafia having elite training partners and resources will help maximize his potential and bodes well for his chances of future success in our sport.
Bouafia stands southpaw and has a good straight left, which he has utilized well in southpaw vs. orthodox matchups. When a southpaw faces an orthodox fighter, leading with a left straight down the middle is a good tactic to use since it’s on the opposite side of the lead defensive shoulder, giving more clearance to find the chin. Bouafia does not have explosive knockout power, but he still has enough pop to record knockdowns and stoppages.
Bouafia has displayed some weaknesses in his game. Bouafia leaves his chin vulnerable by leaving his hands low, and he does not compensate for the low hand placement with enough movement or distance management. Bouafia has been caught and knocked down, although he’s been able to recover.
Santana is from Brazil and trains with DWCS alum Tallison Teixeira at Team Lucas Mineiro. Santana’s power quickly jumps out when watching his fights. Santana hits harder than Bouafia and will have the power advantage. Santana throws hard elbows both from standing and ground positions and is able to get big power behind these elbows. This was most notable in his brutal ground-and-pound elbow KO of João Paulo Silva in September 2024.
Santana’s power could ultimately be the difference in this fight. Bouafia has leaky striking defense, and a clean shot to the chin from someone who hits as hard as Santana does would position Santana well for a finish. This is especially notable because Santana fights from an orthodox stance, so the fight will take place from open stance where Bouafia’s lead defensive shoulder will be on the opposite side of Santana’s power right hand. This gives Santana more space to connect on the button with his right.
Bouafia has a lot of future potential but his defensive holes could ultimately result in problems in this matchup.
Prediction: Neemias Santana to win by KO/TKO
