 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the first fight during Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Week 1 at UFC APEX
Announcements

Dana White's Contender Series: Next Level Premiers August 5 On ESPN+ And ESPN2

The New Series Peels Back The Curtain On The Journey It Takes To Go From Rising Prospect To Emerging UFC Star
Aug. 5, 2024

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, will debut its new docuseries, Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level, today, August 5 on ESPN+ and ESPN2.

The new series peels back the curtain on the journey it takes to go from rising prospect to emerging UFC star. Viewers will get a glimpse behind the scenes of up-and-coming MMA talent who made their debut in Dana White’s Contender Series and experienced the highs and lows of building a successful career in the world-famous Octagon.

Beginning today, all six episodes of Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level will be available to stream on demand on ESPN+.  Additionally, ESPN2 will broadcast the docuseries, starting with episodes 1-3 tonight at 7 p.m. ET, followed by episodes 4-6 next Monday, August 12 at 7 p.m. ET. 

Fans will have the opportunity to catch all six episodes of the new docuseries leading to the season 8 premiere of Dana White’s Contender Series, which streams live on Tuesday, August 13 on ESPN+ with a special 7 p.m. E.T / 4 p.m. PT start time.

Dana White’s Contender Series has served as a springboard for the careers of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, Bo Nickal, Maycee Barber, Jailton Almeida, Brendan Allen, Jack Della Madallena, Caio Borralho, Johnny Walker and more.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level Episode Descriptions:

Ep1 – The Hype is Real (Bo Nickal):  

Bo Nickal, a three-time NCAA champion, is ready to test himself in UFC by competing in Dana White’s Contender Series. He aims to impress Dana White enough to earn a contract and prove he is already a rising star, ready for the next level of competition.

Ep2 – Age is Just a Number (Raul Rosas, Jr.):  

At just 17 years old, Raul Rosas, Jr. is the youngest fighter ever to compete in the UFC Octagon, navigating his budding popularity with the support of his family.

Ep3 – For My Country (Nazim Sadykhov, Farid Basharat):  

Nazim Sadykhov is a proud son of Azerbaijan who hopes to bring honor to his country, while Farid Basharat aims to join his brother in the UFC and show the world that their Afghan roots are strong. 

Ep4 – Until We Meet Again (Ramon Tavares, Serhiy Sidey):  

Ramon Tavares and Serhiy Sidey are forever linked by their match in Dana White’s Contender Series, which left Serhiy with a UFC contract but a question mark over his finish and Ramon with the opportunity to prove his loss was an early stoppage before they meet again in an epic rematch.

Ep5 – The Cowboy and The Soldier (Zachary Reese, Connor Matthews):

Texas-born fighter Zachary Reese draws strength from personal tragedy to make his UFC dreams come true, while Massachusetts native Connor Matthews uses his skills in the Octagon to cope with PTSD as a former Army soldier who served in Afghanistan. 

Ep6 – Never Give Up (Carlos Prates, Mitch Ramirez):  

Brazilian native Carlos Prates has convinced Dana White that he might be the next Anderson Silva, while Las Vegas prospect Mitch Ramirez aims to transform his life from one behind bars to inside the Octagon.

Tags
Dana White's Contender Series
Belal Muhammad Backstage Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi
Interviews

Belal Muhammad Backstage Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi

Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad Talks With UFC.com In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov 

Watch the Video
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates On October 26, 2024
Announcements

Featherweight Title Fight Headlines UFC 308 In Abu…

UFC CEO Dana White Announces Exciting Slate Of Fights For October 26 Pay-Per-View

More
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after his knockout victory over Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Watch UFC

I'm Still Here | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

UFC heads to Perth where Dricus Du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya August 17

Watch the Video