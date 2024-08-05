Dana White's Contender Series: Next Level Premiers August 5 On ESPN+ And ESPN2

The new series peels back the curtain on the journey it takes to go from rising prospect to emerging UFC star. Viewers will get a glimpse behind the scenes of up-and-coming MMA talent who made their debut in Dana White’s Contender Series and experienced the highs and lows of building a successful career in the world-famous Octagon.

Beginning today, all six episodes of Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level will be available to stream on demand on ESPN+. Additionally, ESPN2 will broadcast the docuseries, starting with episodes 1-3 tonight at 7 p.m. ET, followed by episodes 4-6 next Monday, August 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans will have the opportunity to catch all six episodes of the new docuseries leading to the season 8 premiere of Dana White’s Contender Series, which streams live on Tuesday, August 13 on ESPN+ with a special 7 p.m. E.T / 4 p.m. PT start time.

Dana White’s Contender Series has served as a springboard for the careers of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, Bo Nickal, Maycee Barber, Jailton Almeida, Brendan Allen, Jack Della Madallena, Caio Borralho, Johnny Walker and more.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level Episode Descriptions:

Ep1 – The Hype is Real (Bo Nickal):

Bo Nickal, a three-time NCAA champion, is ready to test himself in UFC by competing in Dana White’s Contender Series. He aims to impress Dana White enough to earn a contract and prove he is already a rising star, ready for the next level of competition.

Ep2 – Age is Just a Number (Raul Rosas, Jr.):

At just 17 years old, Raul Rosas, Jr. is the youngest fighter ever to compete in the UFC Octagon, navigating his budding popularity with the support of his family.

Ep3 – For My Country (Nazim Sadykhov, Farid Basharat):

Nazim Sadykhov is a proud son of Azerbaijan who hopes to bring honor to his country, while Farid Basharat aims to join his brother in the UFC and show the world that their Afghan roots are strong.

Ep4 – Until We Meet Again (Ramon Tavares, Serhiy Sidey):

Ramon Tavares and Serhiy Sidey are forever linked by their match in Dana White’s Contender Series, which left Serhiy with a UFC contract but a question mark over his finish and Ramon with the opportunity to prove his loss was an early stoppage before they meet again in an epic rematch.

Ep5 – The Cowboy and The Soldier (Zachary Reese, Connor Matthews):

Texas-born fighter Zachary Reese draws strength from personal tragedy to make his UFC dreams come true, while Massachusetts native Connor Matthews uses his skills in the Octagon to cope with PTSD as a former Army soldier who served in Afghanistan.

Ep6 – Never Give Up (Carlos Prates, Mitch Ramirez):

Brazilian native Carlos Prates has convinced Dana White that he might be the next Anderson Silva, while Las Vegas prospect Mitch Ramirez aims to transform his life from one behind bars to inside the Octagon.