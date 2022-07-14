Dana White’s Contender Series Grad Showcase | Taila Santos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 25: Taila Santos of Brazil walks to the Octagon in her flyweight fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Entering her fight on Dana White’s Contender Series, flyweight Taila Santos was one of MMA’s hottest prospects.

Coming in at 14-0, Santos’ biggest X-Factor was her finishing ability, defeating 10 of her 14 opponents by knockout. Santos made a strong impression in her bout against Estefani Almeida on DWCS, out striking Almeida every round, earning a unanimous decision victory.

View Santos' Athlete Profile

Despite not getting the finish, Santos’ raw talent was quickly recognized by UFC President Dana White, and she was signed then and there to the world’s elite MMA promotion.

Santos’ UFC career started out slowly; it wouldn’t be until just under two years after earning her contract that she’d win her first bout for the promotion. Santos defeated Liverpool standout Molly McCann, and it would be the first time in the UFC that Santos would unveil her exceptional grappling.

Santos secured five takedowns and accumulated nearly eight minutes of ground control time. The bout showed that Santos had more than just heavy hands, and there were very few holes in her game that opponents could capitalize on.