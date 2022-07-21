Dana White’s Contender Series Grad Showcase | Jamahal Hill

The UFC light heavyweight division has changed title holders twice in the last nine months, and the rankings never seem to be at a standstill. Rising the ranks is Dana White’s Contender Series grad Jamahal Hill, who isn’t afraid to challenge himself early in his UFC career and take on some of the best fighters in the division.

Defeating Alexander Poppeck in his DWCS bout, Hill fought only two bouts inside the UFC before facing Top 15 caliber opponents, the first of which was then-No. 15 Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori.

Saint Preux entered the UFC in 2013 and has a fair share of finishes in the Octagon, including four submissions by Von Flue choke, the most in UFC history. Up until that point, Hill was known primarily for his striking. With a diverse skillset, “Sweet Dreams” can put opponents away with heavy hands, knees or elbows.

After a back-and-forth first round, Hill outboxed Saint Preux in the second round, landing heavy combinations every time “OSP” moved to a conventional stance. Landing a flurry of strikes up against the cage, Hill earned the second-round TKO and his first victory against a ranked opponent in the Octagon.