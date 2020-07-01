Dana White's Contender Series Fighter Matt Dixon's Top 5 Fights

Fight Coverage
With only a handful of UFC talent to come and go from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Matt Dixon of Dana White’s Contender Series hasn’t necessarily had a hometown hero to look up to in his favorite sport.
Still sticking with it after being influenced by his father, Dixon has had almost a lifetime of fandom and appreciation for this sport, so while Dixon may be new to the UFC, the UFC is far from new to him.
Watch Dixon's bout on DWCS and check out Dixon’s top five UFC bouts of all-time.
Yoel Romero vs Paulo Costa – UFC 241
“That just looked like the battle of the titans. Two huge guys going toe to toe, banging it out. These guys are both so explosive and huge and it’s just insane that these guys have this much power and this much explosiveness.”
Yoel Romero vs Paulo Costa here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/102532
Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum – UFC 236
“How can you not have respect for either one of those guys? It was such an amazing fight. I love the high level striking, I love watching these guys compete. That was by far one of my favorite fights to watch.
Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/95785
Georges St-Pierre vs Michael Bisping – UFC 217
“GSP came back after such a long layoff; he was the most dominant welterweight champion of all-time and he goes up a weight class. He fights Michael Bisping, who’s great at promoting fights, great at talking trash, so he was a great dance partner for GSP. GSP was very entertaining in that fight, too. He threw some wheel kicks and he came in there looking for a finish.”
Georges St-Pierre vs Michael Bisping here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/60726
Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard 2 – UFC 125
“Even though it went to a draw it was just insane. It was so crazy to watch Frankie come back from all of that and still pull out a draw.”
Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard 2 here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29116
Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen 1 – UFC 117
“It was such an amazing comeback. I watched that one on pay-per-view when it was happening. There was a feeling of when everybody was talking about it; you just felt that everybody believed Anderson was going to lose that fight and for him to turn it around and pull off the win it was so spectacular.”
Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29044
Catch these and the entire UFC catalogue TODAY on UFC FIGHT PASS!
Fight Coverage
UFC 252: Inside The Octagon
Athletes