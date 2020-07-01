Dana White's Contender Series Fighter Matt Dixon's Top 5 Fights

With only a handful of UFC talent to come and go from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Matt Dixon of Dana White’s Contender Series hasn’t necessarily had a hometown hero to look up to in his favorite sport.

Still sticking with it after being influenced by his father, Dixon has had almost a lifetime of fandom and appreciation for this sport, so while Dixon may be new to the UFC, the UFC is far from new to him.

Watch Dixon's bout on DWCS and check out Dixon’s top five UFC bouts of all-time.