Dana White’s Contender Series | Eight Years In

As of today, there are 196 athletes who earned contracts that remain on the roster, which is a retention rate of 68.3 percent. Sure, that number is slightly elevated by the fact that everyone from Season 8 this year and just about everyone from Season 7 are still on the roster, but even removing those 88 competitors and fights from the totals only drops the retention rate by 2.2 percent.

In terms of competitors with ties to the annual talent-search series, there are 238 athletes total on the UFC roster right now. Given that there have been 726 athletes (give or take one or two) that have competed on the show over the eight seasons and a little bit, that means that 32.78 percent of athletes that competed on the show remain on the roster right now.

Some people will look at that number as an indictment, but the fact that greater than 30 percent of the athletes to pass through the show have been able to maintain a place on the roster speaks to the level of talent that has been cultivated over the years.