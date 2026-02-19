 Skip to main content
Jacobe Smith, Geoff Neal, Anthony Hernandez, Uros Medic as they appeared on Dana White's Contender Series
Dana White's Contender Series

DWCS Alumni Competing In Houston

Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez Exemplifies What Makes Dana White’s Contender Series So Great
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Feb. 19, 2026

There may not be a better platform for athletes to burst onto the UFC scene than Dana White’s Contender Series. The annual 10-week show has produced some of the best talent in the Octagon, and even two former champions in Sean O’Malley and Jamahal Hill. Each year, the talent gets better, and every week we continue to see the impact. This weekend is a prime example.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez in Houston has 14 DWCS alums on the card inside the Toyota Center. Let’s learn more about who made their start on DWCS and is now competing inside the Octagon. 

Anthony Hernandez

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 19: Anthony Hernandez celebrates after his knockout victory over Jordan Wright in their middleweight bout during Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series at the TUF Gym on June 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Elliott Howa
Anthony Hernandez celebrates after his knockout victory over Jordan Wright in their middleweight bout during Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series at the TUF Gym on June 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Elliott Howard/DWTNCS LLC)

When it comes to exciting athletes on the roster, Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez is at the top of the list. Hernandez competed on the second season of DWCS, where he secured a win and contract with his 40-second knockout, but the bout was overturned to a no-contest when he failed a post-fight drug test. 

After going 1-2 in his first two UFC bouts, the middleweight has completely turned things around, riding an eight-fight win streak into his main event this weekend, with a potential shot at UFC gold in the not-too-distant future. 

Geoff Neal

Rise Of Geoff Neal
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Rise Of Geoff Neal
/

Geoff Neal got his start nearly 10 years ago in the inaugural season of Contender Series. Back in 2017, “Handz of Steel” made the walk against Chase Waldon in week three of the show, and it was an easy night in the office for a Texas native who got the job done by TKO in under two minutes. Neal received a contract that night and went on to rattle off five wins in a row after making his debut at the beginning of 2018. 

Uroš Medić

Uros Medic of Serbia celebrates after his TKO victory over Mikey Gonzalez in their lightweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season 4 week one at UFC APEX on August 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Uroš Medić sealing the UFC contract, August 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Uroš Medić faced off against Mikey Gonzalez on season 4 of DWCS, in the first week of the season, where he secured his contract after a first-round TKO against Mikey Gonzalez. He went into his UFC debut undefeated with six wins under his belt and picked up his seventh win with another first-round TKO against Aalon Cruz at UFC 259. 

Not only did Medić earn a victory in his debut, but the win also earned a Performance of the Night bonus. 

Jacobe Smith

Jacobe Smith Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
fight pass logo
Jacobe Smith Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
/

While many of these athletes have years of UFC experience under their belt, Jacobe Smith is still in the earlier stages of his career. After being an All-American wrestler at Oklahoma State University, “Cobe” fought on season 8 of DWCS, finishing Christien Savoie in the second round to earn his shot. 

Last January, Smith made his debut and earned back-to-back finishes inside the Octagon, and he’ll look to secure another one in Houston.

Zach Reese

Zachary Reese Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
fight pass logo
Zachary Reese Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
/

A native of Shiner, Texas, Zach Reese gets to make the walk in front of his home crowd on Saturday night. Back in 2023, Reese competed on DWCS against Eli Aronov, securing the finish in 74 seconds by armbar. 

Later that year, Reese made his debut against Cody Brundage, where he came up short, but picked up his first UFC win against Julian Marquez with a stunning first-round knockout that took only 20 seconds. With 80 percent of his wins ending inside the distance, Reese is one to keep your eye on. 

Chidi Njokuani

Chidi Njokuani reacts after his TKO victory over Mario Sousa in a middleweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season five week two at UFC APEX on September 07, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Chidi Njokuani reacts after his TKO victory over Mario Sousa in a middleweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season five week two at UFC APEX on September 07, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Another Texas native, Chidi Njokuani, enters his fourth year on the UFC roster. “Bang Bang” fought on season 5, where he earned a contract with his second-round stoppage win over Mario Sousa. 

Following his UFC debut in February 2022, it has been a mixed bag of results for the welterweight who has a record of 5-4 inside the Octagon. After spending a handful of fights at middleweight, Njokuani moved down to welterweight, where he has gone 3-1 since 2024.

Ode’ Osbourne

Ode Osbourne Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
fight pass logo
Ode Osbourne Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
/

“The Jamaican Sensation” stepped onto the scene in 2019 when he competed on season 3 of DWCS. He fought Armand Villarreal, where he earned a contract with his first-round submission. 

Osbourne kicked off his debut year against Brian Kelleher, where he came up short, and then didn’t return to the Octagon for over a year but was able to secure his first win inside the Octagon with a 26-second knockout over Jerome Rivera. 

Luis Gurule 

Luis Gurule kicks Nick Piccininni in a flyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week ten at UFC APEX on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Luis Gurule kicks Nick Piccininni in a flyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week ten at UFC APEX on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Fighting out of Colorado, Luis Gurule enters his second year on the roster looking for his first official UFC win. “Grim” was on season 8 of DWCS back in 2024 when he earned a contract after his split decision win over Nick Piccininni. He came into the UFC undefeated before dropping contests to Ode Osbourne and Jesus Aguilar. 

Jordan Leavitt

Jordan Leavitt celebrates after his submission victory over Luke Flores in their lightweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season 4 week one at UFC APEX on August 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Jordan Leavitt celebrates after his submission victory over Luke Flores in their lightweight bout during Dana White's Contender Series season 4 week one at UFC APEX on August 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Entering his sixth year on the UFC roster, Leavitt has had a mixed bag of results since he fought on the fourth season of DWCS. He submitted Luke Flores by arm triangle in the first round to lock in his contract. 

Just a few months after earning his contract, he won his debut with a 22-second slam-knockout against Matt Wiman and is currently coming into his matchup on Saturday after his first-round submission against Kurt Holobaugh last May. 

Yadier del Valle

Yadier Del Valle Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
fight pass logo
Yadier Del Valle Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
/

Yadier del Valle is an athlete you should keep your eye on. “The Cuban Problem” is in fact a problem in the featherweight division and currently holds an undefeated 10-0 record heading into his sophomore campaign. 

Back in 2024, del Valle competed on the final week of season 8 of DWCS, where he earned a contract with a unanimous decision win. Last year, he fought twice, with both of his wins ending by submission in the first round.

Carli Judice

Carli Judice Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
fight pass logo
Carli Judice Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
/

It’s not often you see someone lose on DWCS and still earn a contract, but that was the case for Carli Judice. The Louisiana native went the distance against Ernesta Kareckaite where she fell on the wrong side of the scorecards in a split decision loss. 

Judice still earned a contract and after losing her debut by split decision, “Crispy” has turned things around, notching back-to-back wins heading into 2026. 

Punahele Soriano 

Hawaiian Punahele Soriano was on season 3 of DWCS, securing a unanimous decision win over Jamie Pickett that earned him a contract to the big leagues. Soriano spent time competing at middleweight before moving down to welterweight for his last three fights, where he has found himself on a three-fight win streak heading into Saturday’s bout. 

Phil Rowe 

Philip Rowe celebrates his DWCS victory
Phil Rowe celebrates after his TKO victory over Leon Shahbazyan in their welterweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season three week nine at the UFC Apex on August 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC)

A knockout 16 seconds into the final frame of his fight on DWCS is what earned Phil Rowe a UFC contract. The welterweight hasn’t been able to find a constant rhythm in terms of stringing wins along, but he does have a 100 percent finishing rate, which means it’s always fun when “The Fresh Prince” is in the Octagon. 

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
fight pass logo
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani Fight Week Interview | UFC Houston
/

Jean-PaulLebosnoyani makes his long-awaited debut Saturday night against Phil Rowe after an impressive 68-second knockout back in September secured his contract. “Mufasa” comes into the matchup with a four-fight win streak and a chance to prove he is someone to watch at 170 pounds. 

Don’t miss UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez, live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 21, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.