DWCS Alumni Competing In Houston

There may not be a better platform for athletes to burst onto the UFC scene than Dana White’s Contender Series. The annual 10-week show has produced some of the best talent in the Octagon, and even two former champions in Sean O’Malley and Jamahal Hill. Each year, the talent gets better, and every week we continue to see the impact. This weekend is a prime example.
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez in Houston has 14 DWCS alums on the card inside the Toyota Center. Let’s learn more about who made their start on DWCS and is now competing inside the Octagon.
Anthony Hernandez
When it comes to exciting athletes on the roster, Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez is at the top of the list. Hernandez competed on the second season of DWCS, where he secured a win and contract with his 40-second knockout, but the bout was overturned to a no-contest when he failed a post-fight drug test.
After going 1-2 in his first two UFC bouts, the middleweight has completely turned things around, riding an eight-fight win streak into his main event this weekend, with a potential shot at UFC gold in the not-too-distant future.
Geoff Neal
Geoff Neal got his start nearly 10 years ago in the inaugural season of Contender Series. Back in 2017, “Handz of Steel” made the walk against Chase Waldon in week three of the show, and it was an easy night in the office for a Texas native who got the job done by TKO in under two minutes. Neal received a contract that night and went on to rattle off five wins in a row after making his debut at the beginning of 2018.
Uroš Medić
Uroš Medić faced off against Mikey Gonzalez on season 4 of DWCS, in the first week of the season, where he secured his contract after a first-round TKO against Mikey Gonzalez. He went into his UFC debut undefeated with six wins under his belt and picked up his seventh win with another first-round TKO against Aalon Cruz at UFC 259.
Not only did Medić earn a victory in his debut, but the win also earned a Performance of the Night bonus.
Jacobe Smith
While many of these athletes have years of UFC experience under their belt, Jacobe Smith is still in the earlier stages of his career. After being an All-American wrestler at Oklahoma State University, “Cobe” fought on season 8 of DWCS, finishing Christien Savoie in the second round to earn his shot.
Last January, Smith made his debut and earned back-to-back finishes inside the Octagon, and he’ll look to secure another one in Houston.
Zach Reese
A native of Shiner, Texas, Zach Reese gets to make the walk in front of his home crowd on Saturday night. Back in 2023, Reese competed on DWCS against Eli Aronov, securing the finish in 74 seconds by armbar.
Later that year, Reese made his debut against Cody Brundage, where he came up short, but picked up his first UFC win against Julian Marquez with a stunning first-round knockout that took only 20 seconds. With 80 percent of his wins ending inside the distance, Reese is one to keep your eye on.
Chidi Njokuani
Another Texas native, Chidi Njokuani, enters his fourth year on the UFC roster. “Bang Bang” fought on season 5, where he earned a contract with his second-round stoppage win over Mario Sousa.
Following his UFC debut in February 2022, it has been a mixed bag of results for the welterweight who has a record of 5-4 inside the Octagon. After spending a handful of fights at middleweight, Njokuani moved down to welterweight, where he has gone 3-1 since 2024.
Ode’ Osbourne
“The Jamaican Sensation” stepped onto the scene in 2019 when he competed on season 3 of DWCS. He fought Armand Villarreal, where he earned a contract with his first-round submission.
Osbourne kicked off his debut year against Brian Kelleher, where he came up short, and then didn’t return to the Octagon for over a year but was able to secure his first win inside the Octagon with a 26-second knockout over Jerome Rivera.
Luis Gurule
Fighting out of Colorado, Luis Gurule enters his second year on the roster looking for his first official UFC win. “Grim” was on season 8 of DWCS back in 2024 when he earned a contract after his split decision win over Nick Piccininni. He came into the UFC undefeated before dropping contests to Ode Osbourne and Jesus Aguilar.
Jordan Leavitt
Entering his sixth year on the UFC roster, Leavitt has had a mixed bag of results since he fought on the fourth season of DWCS. He submitted Luke Flores by arm triangle in the first round to lock in his contract.
Just a few months after earning his contract, he won his debut with a 22-second slam-knockout against Matt Wiman and is currently coming into his matchup on Saturday after his first-round submission against Kurt Holobaugh last May.
Yadier del Valle
Yadier del Valle is an athlete you should keep your eye on. “The Cuban Problem” is in fact a problem in the featherweight division and currently holds an undefeated 10-0 record heading into his sophomore campaign.
Back in 2024, del Valle competed on the final week of season 8 of DWCS, where he earned a contract with a unanimous decision win. Last year, he fought twice, with both of his wins ending by submission in the first round.
Carli Judice
It’s not often you see someone lose on DWCS and still earn a contract, but that was the case for Carli Judice. The Louisiana native went the distance against Ernesta Kareckaite where she fell on the wrong side of the scorecards in a split decision loss.
Judice still earned a contract and after losing her debut by split decision, “Crispy” has turned things around, notching back-to-back wins heading into 2026.
Punahele Soriano
Hawaiian Punahele Soriano was on season 3 of DWCS, securing a unanimous decision win over Jamie Pickett that earned him a contract to the big leagues. Soriano spent time competing at middleweight before moving down to welterweight for his last three fights, where he has found himself on a three-fight win streak heading into Saturday’s bout.
Phil Rowe
A knockout 16 seconds into the final frame of his fight on DWCS is what earned Phil Rowe a UFC contract. The welterweight hasn’t been able to find a constant rhythm in terms of stringing wins along, but he does have a 100 percent finishing rate, which means it’s always fun when “The Fresh Prince” is in the Octagon.
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
