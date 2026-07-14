DANA WHITE’S CONTENDER SERIES DEBUTS ON PARAMOUNT+ WITH HISTORIC 10TH SEASON

Season 10 is scheduled for 10 Tuesday night episodes, with the first taking place on Tuesday, August 11 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, with all five bouts streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

First debuting in 2017, the brainchild of UFC President and CEO Dana White has resulted in over 300 total contracts froms its first nine seasons and Dana White’s Contender Series: Brazil – including four UFC champions in Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Ulberg. Other notable alumni include top-ranked UFC contenders and stars such as Lone’er Kavanagh, Kevin Vallejos, Jacobe Smith, David Martinez, Ateba Gautier, Quillan Salkilld, Payton Talbott, Jean Silva, Carlos Prates, Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy, Kevin Holland, Caio Borralho, Brendan Allen and Joe Pyfer.