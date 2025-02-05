Dana White’s Contender Series Alumni Competing At UFC 312

Dana White’s Contender Series has produced many great talents since the first season in 2017.
Two champions originated on DWCS, and there’s a chance for many more to come in the future.
As the Octagon returns to Sydney, Australia, on Saturday night, there are a handful of fighters that started their UFC journey on the show and are looking to add another highlight to their record.
Kody Steele
Kody Steele is one of many Dana White’s Contender Series alumni making his UFC debut this weekend.
RELATED: Kody Steele Is Here To Entertain
Steele competed on last season of DWCS and earned a second-round stoppage in his fight. The 29-year-old was scheduled to fight on week five, but his opponent withdrew on fight night, which bumped his fight back to week nine, where he faced Chasen Blair. He holds an undefeated 7-0 record with four wins by knockout and one by submission. The black belt in jiu-jitsu is set to face Rongzhu in Sydney.
Quillan Salkilld
Perth native Quillan Salkilld earned his contract on week four of DWCS after defeating Gauge Young by unanimous decision. The lightweight lost his pro debut but has gone 7-0 since then.
The 25-year-old has two wins by knockout and three by submission, and he faces India’s Anshul Jubli inside Qudos Bank Arena.
Jonathan Micallef
Season 8 produced some high-quality finishes, and one of those came from Jonathan Micallef.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X
The welterweight submitted Mohamed Ado in the first round by triangle choke, in the final week of DWCS. He has only lost once in his professional career and has seven total wins. With all but two of his wins coming by way of finish, Micallef will look to add another to his resume against Kevin Jousset.
Bruna Brasil
Bruna Brasil is coming off a big win over Molly McCann last July in Manchester.
RELATED: Bruna Brasil: "I'm Going To Bring The House Down"
The strawweight knocked out Marnic Mann on DWCS during season 6 to earn her UFC contract. Since then, she has gone 2-2 inside the Octagon. She has three of her 10 wins by knockout and two by submission. Brasil, who is a part of The Fighting Nerdsteam, has won nine of her last 11 fights, and is eager to pick up her second straight win when she faces Wang Cong.
Viacshelav Borshchev
During season five of DWCS, the lightweight knocked out Chris Duncan in the second round.
Since then, he has gone 3-3-1 inside the Octagon, most recently coming off a split decision win over James Llontop in August. “Slava Claus” has six wins by knockout and three first-round finishes. He faces Tom Nolan in his return to the Octagon.
Tom Nolan
After falling short in his UFC debut, Tom Nolan has picked up back-to-back wins inside the Octagon, his most recent win coming in August against Alex Reyes.
The lightweight secured his contract on season 7 of DWCS, after knocking out Bogdan Grad in the first round. He faced Nikolas Motta in his debut, where he was stopped in the first round, but he was able to follow it up with a stoppage win and a unanimous decision victory to boost his record to 8-1.
Order UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland | How To Watch UFC 312 In Your Country
He faces Borshchev as he looks to make it three in a row.
Jack Jenkins
Jack Jenkins is on the list of intriguing prospects in the featherweight division.
The 31-year-old has only lost once in the Octagon, and it was due to a shoulder injury that occurred during his fight against Chepe Mariscal in Sydney at UFC 293. He has picked up wins over Don Shainis, Jamall Emmers and Herbert Burns.
WATCH: UFC 312 Embedded | UFC 312 Countdown
“Phar” Jack competed on season 6 of DWCS back in 2022, where he earned a third-round TKO win. Jenkins looks to climb the featherweight ladder with another win when he faces Gabriel Santos.
Rodolfo Bellato
It has been over a year since Rodolfo Bellato last competed. He made his UFC debut back in December 2023, when he picked up his first win with a second-round TKO of Ihor Potieria.
The light heavyweight fought twice on DWCS, losing on season 6, but then bouncedback in season 7 with a win. Eleven of his 12 wins have ended by finish, with eight of them ending in the first round. Bellato gets a test from Jimmy Crute as he looks to extend his record to 13-2.
Jimmy Crute
Australia’s Jimmy Crute hasn’t been in the Octagon since July 2023, but he is eager to put on a show for the Sydney crowd when he faces Bellato.
Crute was on the second season of DWCS, where he stepped on to the scene with a first-round TKO over Chris Birchler. The light heavyweight has a 4-4-1 record inside the Octagon, with five wins by KO and four by submission overall.
Tallison Teixeira
Tallison Teixeira makes his UFC debut against Justin Tafa in Sydney.
The heavyweight made a statement last season on DWCS when he knocked out Arthur Lopes in the first round. All seven of his wins have come by finish, with six by knockout and 1 by submission. He holds an undefeated record of 7-0, all those wins ending in the first round, as well.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.