Dana White on Zuffa Boxing 12, Chev Clarke’s win, Da’Mazion Vanhouter, Jai Opetaia + More

"We have 25 deals in 95 countries right now,” he said. “One of the big things that I always tell fighters, obviously, making money and all these things are important when you're a professional athlete. But how many people see the great things that you accomplish during your career, too?

“I mean, you heard Ryan Rosicki saying, ‘I fight like this all the time,’ after the last CBS fight. ‘But nobody’s ever seen it. This is the first time people have actually got to see the way that I fight and my style of fighting.’ … So I'm happy with where we are in just under a year – really happy. We're ahead of where I thought we might be.”

White later added, “I'm happy with our first year, and for me, I've actually had a good time this year.,, I've had a good time working in the sport, on the sport with the team that I've built. We've had a good time, and we're happy with where we're at just a few months into our first year.”

White was later asked about the experience of promoting Zuffa Boxing compared to the UFC, and he said, “It's been great. I've had a good year. I've had fun. So I don't have anything bad to report about being in the business [in] my first eight or nine months. And I didn't think that would be the case, but it's been great. No complaints.”