Dana White on Zuffa Boxing 12, Chev Clarke’s win, Da’Mazion Vanhouter, Jai Opetaia + More

Zuffa Boxing returned to London’s Copper Box Arena for Zuffa Boxing 12, as England’s Chev Clarke scored the biggest win of his career with a seventh-round stoppage of former world champion Chris Billam-Smith in the main event.
Clarke’s win was just one of a host of notable performances on a great night of fights on Stratford’s Olympic Park, and after the action had concluded, Dana White chatted to reporters backstage at the Zuffa Boxing 12 post-fight press conference.
Here’s our recap of the key talking points as he recapped Zuffa Boxing’s third visit to the UK.
ZUFFA BOXING 12 REWIND: Results + Scorecards
Reaction to Chev Clarke’s TKO victory over Chris Billam-Smith
The main event of the evening saw Chev “C4” Clarke claim a career-best win as he stopped Chris Billam-Smith to thrust himself into the thick of Zuffa Boxing’s packed cruiserweight championship picture.
“Yeah, it was a great fight,” said White, as he reacted to the main event fight. “He couldn't have looked any better.”
Later in the presser, White was asked about the finish to the fight, and whether he felt it was an early stoppage.
“I thought it was, yeah. I thought it was,” he admitted. “My guy Harrison [Whitman] disagreed with me and said that he thought CBS was really hurt and it was a good stoppage. But I thought it was early. Only CBS can answer that question.”
What’s next for Chris Billam-Smith?
On the topic of Billam-Smith, White was also asked what could be next for “The Gentleman,” but the Zuffa Boxing boss said he’d let the man himself decide his next move, as he revealed his respect for the former world champion.
“You're going to have to ask him that when he comes in,” he said. “Take some time off, get his head together, and figure out what he wants to do next. Love the kid. Love him.”
Reaction to Da’Mazion Vanhouter’s latest impressive performance
The night saw another spectacular display from undefeated American heavyweight prospect Da’Mazion Vanhouter, who stopped Ivan Balaz via vicious body-shot KO in the very first round to hand the Czech only the second defeat of his career.
“This kid is an absolute stud,” said White, who reiterated his plan to add “Mazi” to the upcoming Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua undercard.
“So young, handles the pressure well, and yeah, I want to put him on the AJ-Fury card. So I’ve just got to find him an opponent.”
On a potential round of the year between Denzel Bentley and Shane Mosley Jr
The co-main event saw Denzel Bentley and Shane Mosley Jr. deliver the Fight of the Night as the two middleweights battled back and forth through a matchup that saw the momentum swing back and forth in a thrilling contest.
White clearly enjoyed the fight, and he hailed the action in the second round, when Bentley dropped and nearly finished Mosley, only for Mosley to then mount a stirring fightback to take the fight all the way to the scorecards.
“A beautiful one-two [Bentley] dropped him with,” said White. “And the fact that Mosley got back up and continued to fight, and went the distance in that fight, is pretty awesome.”
On the Deontay Wilder vs Jai Opetaia booking
The recently-announced heavyweight clash between former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder and unified cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia as part of the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua also generated interest, with White asked about the thinking behind the intriguing fight booking.
“I just think that the cruiserweight division is pretty exciting right now [with] a lot of good guys, and Jai Opetaia is willing to fight anybody, and fight all the time,” said White. “So that fight – and you're hearing about Usyk talking about moving down [to cruiserweight] – [it’s] interesting and fun and a huge fight for Jai. To be on that card and to have a fight with such a globally well-known guy like Deontay, it's a good fight for him.”
On Zuffa Boxing’s first year
During the presser, White spoke about the growth and development of Zuffa Boxing during their first year so far.
"We have 25 deals in 95 countries right now,” he said. “One of the big things that I always tell fighters, obviously, making money and all these things are important when you're a professional athlete. But how many people see the great things that you accomplish during your career, too?
“I mean, you heard Ryan Rosicki saying, ‘I fight like this all the time,’ after the last CBS fight. ‘But nobody’s ever seen it. This is the first time people have actually got to see the way that I fight and my style of fighting.’ … So I'm happy with where we are in just under a year – really happy. We're ahead of where I thought we might be.”
White later added, “I'm happy with our first year, and for me, I've actually had a good time this year.,, I've had a good time working in the sport, on the sport with the team that I've built. We've had a good time, and we're happy with where we're at just a few months into our first year.”
White was later asked about the experience of promoting Zuffa Boxing compared to the UFC, and he said, “It's been great. I've had a good year. I've had fun. So I don't have anything bad to report about being in the business [in] my first eight or nine months. And I didn't think that would be the case, but it's been great. No complaints.”
What’s next in 2027?
Thoughts turned to what could come for Zuffa Boxing in 2027, and White simply stated that the organization wants to continue to grow, with more shows, held across more locations, next year.
“I think more cards, period,” he said. “Everywhere, you know? I think you'll see us just like we do with the UFC, taking the fights everywhere, all over the world, and not just the U.S. and the U.K.”
Those plans will include more repeat visits to the UK, with Zuffa Boxing working in conjunction with leading UK sports broadcaster Sky Sports
“We're on the network [Sky Sports] here, so we're in business with these guys,” he said. “And I love it over here in London. So yeah, we'll be back.”