Dana White On Zuffa Boxing 07, Billam-Smith, Rozicki, UK Events And More

White said he knew the main event would deliver, but even he was blown away by what he saw in the ring at the BIC.

“The first time I ever met Rozicki, I was like, ‘Jesus, this guy's like the meanest Canadian I think I've ever met!’ he recalled. “What a hell of a fight. An incredible fight (card) from top to bottom, but the main event was like a Rocky movie.”

HIGHLIGHTS: Sam Hickey Knocks Out Todd Tompkins | Stevie McKenna Gets First Round TKO | Chev Clarke Gets 7th Round TKO

White later added, “We thought it was going to be a great fight. Obviously, we know how talented CBS is, and we knew going in how tough and mean Rozicki was. So it had all the makings of a great fight… Was I surprised to see him come back out (after Round 6)? No. But I was happy to see his corner call the fight (after Round 7)? I mean, that's the right move. Great stoppage. And yeah, listen, Rozicki – we flew him out to Vegas, and I met him at one of the Zuffa Boxing matches. All you gotta do is talk to that kid for like 30 seconds, and you're like, ‘God damn, this is a tough, mean kid.’ So, yeah, I couldn't see him quitting.”

Fighter safety at the forefront

After such a grueling main event battle, there was understandable concern over the condition of both fighters, and White revealed that he had put measures in place to get both fighters to the hospital as swiftly as possible after the fight, with both fighters not available for post-fight interviews in the ring following the fight.