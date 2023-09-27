Dana White White Talks Epic Night Of DWCS, McGregor vs Chandler, And Pimblett vs Ferguson

White opened up the press conference by saying that week eight was “awesome and – almost perfect.”

He applauded Oliveira, who came into his bout a big favorite and looked every bit of one for as long as the bout lasted. Oliveira got a walkoff knockout in the first round and White’s smile couldn’t have been bigger when speaking about the bantamweight prospect.

“He came in and did what you’re supposed to do, especially when you’re a two to one favorite,” White told the media. “He delivered what everybody expected of him. If that isn’t on Sportscenter Top 10 then there was some crazy s*** going on tonight.”

The UFC boss then turned his attention to the flyweight showdown between Kareckaite and Judice. Both women stood toe-to-toe for 15 minutes, displaying technique, output, while delivering punishment. Kareckaite and Judice shattered the women’s significant strikes record in DWCS and White couldn’t have been more excited about the bout.