Dana White On UFC Edmonton, Mike Malott, Joaquin Buckley, Jasmine Jasudavicius + More

The UFC headed north to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, and served up another finish-laden event, with 12 of the 13 bouts on the card ending inside the distance, with five Canadian stars picking up significant victories on home soil.
After fight night had concluded at Rogers Place, UFC President and CEO Dana White sat down backstage to answer questions from the assembled media at the UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott post-fight press conference.
Instant reaction to another action-packed night, and Mike Malott’s knockout victory
White kicked off with his reaction to Mike Malott’s main event knockout of Joaquin Buckley, as well as the overall fight card, that saw all bar one of the matchups finished inside the distance.
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“Everybody delivered tonight,” said White.
“I mean, 12 out of 13 finishes, and half of them were the underdogs, which you never see happen in combat sports. So everybody delivered tonight.
“But yeah, obviously for Mike to be the main event here, in a big fight in his home country, that's the way you want to get it done. You couldn't do it any better than that.”
On Buckley spurning White’s handshake at the ceremonial weigh-ins
White was asked about the ceremonial weigh-in faceoffs, where Buckley appeared to blank White’s offer of a handshake on stage. He later maintained a stone-faced silence during his post-weigh-in interview with Mackenzie Pavacich.
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The UFC boss said he wasn’t bothered by Buckley’s demeanor, explaining that different fighters do different things to get themselves mentally in the right place ahead of fight night.
Main event energy 😤 @NewMansa94 vs @Michael_Malott [ #UFCEdmonton | LIVE OCT 17 at 8pmET on @ParamountPlus ] https://t.co/TAZqibY0Rn— UFC (@ufc) October 16, 2026
“All of these guys deal with fight week differently, and everybody's pretty nasty as you get close to the weigh-ins,” he explained.
“They've been cutting [weight], they've been training, nagging injuries, away from their family and loved ones, away from food and water and lots of things like that.
“You know, I've been in this business for so long. You can't take any of that type of stuff personal. I used to stick my head in [the dressing rooms] the night of the fights and go in and wish everybody luck, but I just stay out of everybody's way. However you're dealing with fight week is your business and your deal, and yeah, it's all good.”
White was then asked if Buckley’s antics had upset him in any way, and he responded, “Oh, as soon as he lost, I told Hunter [Campbell], ‘Cut him!’”
When a reporter asked for clarification, White laughed, “I’m f****** joking! I have no problem with Joaquin Buckley.”
On Jasmine Jasudavicius claiming a career-best win
Canadian women’s flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius rose to the occasion in the co-main event as she defeated Erin Blanchfield after, defeating Erin Blanchfield with a strong display of grappling and control to edge herselfmove closer to a shot at the women’s 125-pound title.
“Absolutely, yeah, she looked great tonight,” said White.
“Tonight was a big night for her. Again, another one. Co-main event, and delivers in her home country. It’s incredible. Co-main and Mainmain event. It’s great.”
White was later asked about whetherwhether the announcement of UFC 336 in Toronto on January 30 might help Jasudavicius’s case for a title shot in her next fight.
“It definitely doesn't hurt,” he admitted.
“I mean, for both of these guys tonight, as the co-main and main in their home country to win the way that they won is definitely a good thing for both of them.”
On Mandel Nallo’s impressive victory
Another emerging Canadian talent, lightweight Mandel Nallo, produced a superb performance to dominate, then finishdominated, then finished, Nate Landwehr in the main card opener. His performance impressed the fans inside Rogers Place on the night, and White said he was equally as impressed, tooThe win impressed the fans inside Rogers Place, and White said he was equally impressed.
“It was incredible. He absolutely put on a clinic,” he said.
Reaction to Cristian Perez’s quickfire finish
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10 graduate Cristian Perez made a quick turnaround from his contract-winning performance in August to debut in Edmonton this weekendmake his UFC debut in Edmonton on Saturday, and his blistering 27-second knockout of Kyle Nelson was one of the outstandingstandout performances of the night.
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“Yeah, obviously an incredible performance,” said White.
“And I would say a couple of guys – he’s one of them – that the matchmakers were really geeking out on tonight. But he's definitely one of them.”
Comment on Farid Basharat not being re-signed
Heading into fight week, there was a story regarding undefeated former UFC bantamweight Farid Basharat, who the UFC opted not to re-sign after the completion of his contractnews emerged that the UFC had opted not to re-sign undefeated bantamweight Farid Basharat after his contract expired.
White was asked to elaborate on what might have led to the UFC decidingled to the UFC’s decision not to re-sign the 16-0 fighter, and he explained, “I think that when guys' contracts are up, I mean, this isn't the first time this has happened.
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“Either guys aren't good to deal with, and the matchmakers don't want to deal with them – which could be turning down fights or whatever the reasoning is.
“If you're 16-0 with seven wins in the UFC and don't get re-signed, there's definitely a reason.”
On UFC returning to Canada in January 2027
Finally, White spoke about the UFC’s imminentupcoming return to Canada, with UFC 336 officially announced for January 30 in Toronto.
“I've always loved Canada. Anywhere we go in Canada, not just Edmonton, but like I said a minute ago, I'm excited to get back to Toronto. I love that city,” he said.
“The fans up here have always been great. I mean, the GSP era is some of the greatest times of my career. Being up here, the people here are nice. The cities are always clean. Great restaurants. All the s*** I like when I travel is up here in Canada. Your weather sucks, but other than that, you can't b**** about coming to Canada.”
UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott took place live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!