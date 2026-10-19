Dana White On UFC Edmonton, Mike Malott, Joaquin Buckley, Jasmine Jasudavicius + More

“All of these guys deal with fight week differently, and everybody's pretty nasty as you get close to the weigh-ins,” he explained.

“They've been cutting [weight], they've been training, nagging injuries, away from their family and loved ones, away from food and water and lots of things like that.

“You know, I've been in this business for so long. You can't take any of that type of stuff personal. I used to stick my head in [the dressing rooms] the night of the fights and go in and wish everybody luck, but I just stay out of everybody's way. However you're dealing with fight week is your business and your deal, and yeah, it's all good.”

White was then asked if Buckley’s antics had upset him in any way, and he responded, “Oh, as soon as he lost, I told Hunter [Campbell], ‘Cut him!’”

When a reporter asked for clarification, White laughed, “I’m f****** joking! I have no problem with Joaquin Buckley.”