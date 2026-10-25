Dana White on UFC 333, Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, Merab Dvalishvili & More

You know, that isn't the first time that a fighter has gone up there and done an interview or asked a question. I thought it was like a shtick he was doing, and I was waiting for the punchline, and it never came.

“We only did you know the co-main and main [events at the presser], and I'm assuming that he thought he would be able to be a part of the press conference and say, ‘Hey, man, I want my title shot,’ and that's what that was, not some type of shtick he was trying to do.”

Plans for expansion in the MENA region

White was asked about potential for more talent-finding initiatives in the MENA region, similar to the Road to UFC initiative in Asia — boasting impressive prospects over the course of five successful seasons.

We have really big plans coming up here in the next. I don't know when we're going to announce our new big plans,” he said

“Not yet, but yeah, we are about to make some big announcements here soon.”

Setting the record straight on Farid Basharat

White took the opportunity to clarify his comments following Farid Basharat’s departure from the UFC, with the UFC boss making clear that he wasn’t directly criticizing Basharat after citing reasons why fighters can be let go from the roster.