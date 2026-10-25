Dana White on UFC 333, Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, Merab Dvalishvili & More

UFC 333 saw two champions retain their titles and a host of fighters deliver big performances in Abu Dhabi.
After fight night had concluded at Etihad Arena, UFC President and CEO Dana White sat down backstage to answer questions from the assembled media at the UFC 333 post-fight press conference.
Thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski’s latest title defense:
The main event at UFC 333 saw reigning undisputed featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski retain his title as he became the first man to defeat Movsar Evloev – and he did it in fine style, via second-round TKO.
“Incredible. I mean, the guy is an absolute stud,” said White.
"Coming in and beating an undefeated younger guy… Volkanovski is incredible," White said. "He was the aggressive fighter. He was the one really going after him and trying to finish. And yeah, this guy's f****** built different."
Later in the press conference, White was asked about the possibility of Volkanovski stepping up to challenge lightweight champion Justin Gaethje for the 155-pound title next, and said the Australian champion has earned the right to call his shot for a super fight like that.
“I think when you've accomplished what he's accomplished, there's not much we're going to say no to with him,” admitted White. “So we'll see how this whole thing plays out.”
Reacting to Petr Yan’s epic win over Merab Dvalishvili
The co-main event saw reigning bantamweight champion Petr Yan battle back from two rounds down to edge a unanimous decision over former champion Merab Dvalishvili in a thrilling trilogy fight between the pair.
White hailed the performance of both men in a fight that could well end the year in people’s Fight of the Year lists.
“What I was thinking is like, ‘Holy s***t, it's already the fourth round,’ and there was like a minute 20 left of the fourth round. I was thinking, ‘There was only one more round of this.’ It was an incredible fight,” he said.
“I think pretty much everybody had it scored the same, two to two going into that last round, and yeah, in the first round I was like, ‘Man, Merab looks fast as hell, and Yan looks like a stick in the mud right now.’
“His footwork looked weird. His stance … everything was sort of weird in the first round, and then, here he comes in the third round, and I think that kick to the body definitely turned the momentum in the fight, too.”
On Merab Dvalisivili’s post-fight conversation with White and Hunter Campbell
Immediately after the fight, Dvalishvili went and had a conversation with White and UFC CBO Hunter Campbell, and White revealed the topic of that discussion.
"Yeah, he was just saying, ‘I'm sorry. I wish I…’, you know?" said White.
“But I was like, ‘Sorry? You crazy? The fight was incredible!’ It was an incredible fight. I mean, he couldn't have looked better. He couldn't have fought a better fight than he did."
“I think that Merab has nothing to be disappointed about. He couldn't have fought any better than he did. It was an incredible fight.”
White was then asked what advice he’d give Dvalishvili now and what he’d look to do with the former champion moving forward.
“You could do that fight every weekend,” he said. “People would want to see it, and the fans were so into that fight. It was incredible. You couldn't fight a better fight.
“I don't know what to tell them other than you are just, like you said, 1a and 1b, and you couldn't have fought a better fight. There's nothing more you could have done than what you did.
First of all, the fact that he ate that shot to the body and kept coming forward, and then just I don't know, it was flawless. I know he lost, but it was flawless. It was an incredible performance.”
Discussing who might be next for Petr Yan
Following Yan’s victory over Dvalishvili, talk immediately turned to who might be next to challenge “No Mercy” for the undisputed bantamweight title.
“Yeah, well, me and the matchmakers were texting the entire night about Song Yadong and [Sean] O’Malley,” said White.
“Obviously, both are great options, and it's a good problem to have to figure out which one of those two would be next.”
Why UFC has booked an interim welterweight title fight for UFC 336
During the broadcast, it was announced that Carlos Prates and Michael Morales will go head-to-head for a newly instituted interim welterweight championship.
White was asked to clarify the reasoning behind that move, and whether there was an issue with undisputed champion Islam Makhachev.
“Well, on average, Islam fights like once a year, and he was slated for January, and then said, ‘I don't want to fight until after Ramadan,’ he explained.
“You just can't hold up divisions like this. You got to keep moving, and this fight makes sense.”
On that pre-fight press conference moment with Alexander Volkov
Ahead of the event, Alexander Volkov appeared at the pre-fight press conference to ask a question to White from the floor, and there was a little confusion, with Alexander Volkanovski explaining to White that the man in question was Volkov.
White was asked about the situation, and smiled, “Yeah, no, of course I knew it was him. And if I didn't know it was him. Volkanovski said it to me three times. He said, "You know who that is, right?" I said, "Yeah, I know who that is!"
You know, that isn't the first time that a fighter has gone up there and done an interview or asked a question. I thought it was like a shtick he was doing, and I was waiting for the punchline, and it never came.
“We only did you know the co-main and main [events at the presser], and I'm assuming that he thought he would be able to be a part of the press conference and say, ‘Hey, man, I want my title shot,’ and that's what that was, not some type of shtick he was trying to do.”
Plans for expansion in the MENA region
White was asked about potential for more talent-finding initiatives in the MENA region, similar to the Road to UFC initiative in Asia — boasting impressive prospects over the course of five successful seasons.
We have really big plans coming up here in the next. I don't know when we're going to announce our new big plans,” he said
“Not yet, but yeah, we are about to make some big announcements here soon.”
Setting the record straight on Farid Basharat
White took the opportunity to clarify his comments following Farid Basharat’s departure from the UFC, with the UFC boss making clear that he wasn’t directly criticizing Basharat after citing reasons why fighters can be let go from the roster.
“I talked about that at the press conference the other day when I was talking to the media that night, and I was saying reasons that you could not get re-signed,” he explained.
“I wasn't saying that about him. I was just saying they were asking me, you know, why didn't he get re-signed? And I said, well, it's happened before. There's lots of reasons why guys don't get re-signed. I wasn't talking about him specifically.
“So I saw actually saw his video on my Instagram, and I was like, ‘Oh s***, I didn't mean to do that to that kid.’ And I saw he had said something like, if you're not going to re-sign me, don't try to hurt my career.
“In no way, shape, or form did I try to do that. I have no problems with him whatsoever, personally or professionally, and I'm sure with his record and what he's got going on, he'll get re-signed somewhere.”
On safety fears in Abu Dhabi
“I can tell you, never have I been over here where I felt unsafe and felt that my staff were unsafe,” he said.
“Everything here is done so professionally, and I mean, during COVID, we had the only real bubble that existed in the world. Not just here – in the world.
“When you watch the news, the news is so full of s***. Every time I've come here, anywhere in the Middle East, I've had nothing but a good experience. And listen. I can't tell other sporting events what to do. That's their business. We go. When we have a deal, we have a contract, we have a date, we'll be there.”
Something big is in the pipeline…
White also hinted news could soon be on the way about another unique event that UFC has in the works.
“But I've been telling you guys we're working on an event right now that will be very unique, and people from all over the world who want to come see,” he said.
“I already started to see renderings of what we could possibly do before I flew to Abu Dhabi, and I look forward to announcing that soon.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.