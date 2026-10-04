Dana White On UFC 332, Picking Bonus Winners, Roberto Soldić, Paramount Success & More

UFC 332 produced a spectacular night of fights in Salt Lake City, as the fight card served up a feast of finishes, with 11 of the night’s 14 bouts producing either a knockout or a submission.
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After an action-packed night at the Delta Center, UFC President and CEO Dana White sat down backstage to answer questions from the assembled media at the UFC 332 post-fight press conference.
Choosing Bonus Winners
After the event, it was announced that Roman Kopylov, Imanol Rodríguez, Damian Pinas and Johnny Walker had each earned $100,000 Performance of the Night bonuses, and White admitted that, on a night full of excellent displays, picking out the most bonus-worthy performances was a tricky task.
“What we kept saying all night after the prelims, we were like, ‘Jesus Christ, how are we gonna?’ You know?” he said.
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“But I mean, if you look at the finishes and Damian [Pinas] won by a vicious knockout, and he broke his jaw. [Johnny] Walker, incredible. [Roman] Kopylov was a huge underdog.
“When you really look at how they finished, it made sense. Obviously, Payton Talbott was a big one. He was like a huge favorite in the fight, though. But he looked incredible, absolutely dominant, and was awesome.”
A Big Night For Emerging Talent
The event featured a host of rising stars, many of whom shone under the spotlight, with the event carried live on network television in the United States on CBS.
“Tonight was a big night for all these kids, because the thing was on CBS,” said White.
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“So when you get on network television, you know the goal is to always to highlight your best talent and best up-and-coming talent, people that you want the world to hear about. That happened tonight.”
A Missed Opportunity For Wang Cong?
In a closely contested main event, Natalia Silva outpointed Wang Cong over five rounds to capture the vacant undisputed women’s flyweight title.
White was asked for his thoughts on the fight, and he admitted his thoughts immediately turned to the fighter who missed out on the scorecards.
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“Yeah, I think that when Wang goes back and watches the film, she's gonna hate herself,” he said.
“You know, I think that if she had stepped on the gas a little earlier, you know, it would have been a completely different fight. It was close.”
White also said that, with former champion Valentina Shevchenko recovering from injury, he expected Silva to continue to defend her new title, rather than sit and wait for “Bullet” to return to competition.
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“Yeah, I think she should be active,” he said.
Roberto Soldić Impresses After Shaking Off ‘Jitters’
Highly rated welterweight Roberto Soldić made a successful debut as he overcame a difficult opening round to defeat Khaos Williams via unanimous decision.
Despite his extensive experience fighting for big organizations around the world, Soldić didn’t look his usual explosive self in the first round. But, after being dropped twice in the opening five minutes, “Robocop” quickly adjusted and produced two strong rounds to earn the unanimous decision victory.
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“You know, I've said this a lot, and you know, you guys have seen it play out a lot too,” said White.
“When you first come into the UFC, there's a lot of jitters, and it's not what you expect it to be.
“I think he shook those out in the first round, and he looked great.”
The Continued Success Of UFC’s Partnership With Paramount
White spoke about the success of the UFC’s partnership with Paramount, and how both parties have benefited as a result.
“If you look at what they've done with us in the short amount of time that they've been with us, it's been incredible,” said White.
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“The Contender Series pulls massive, massive numbers for them. The Contender Series is bigger than it's ever been this season. So, we're excited about a lot of different things with Paramount.
“They've been incredible in the short amount of time. I've been in business with these guys eight or nine months, and they're the greatest television partners I've ever had.”
Contender Series Is Giving Fighters Huge Exposure
White also said that the Contender Series’ huge engagement numbers on Paramount mean the fighters who compete and earn UFC deals head into the UFC having been watched by massive television and streaming audiences before even pulling on a set of UFC gloves.
“Millions of people see them fight before they even get into the UFC. Millions, so it's great,” said White.
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“It's our pipeline for talent now. Plus, we've been building the brand for 10 years, and like tonight, I think what you were saying earlier. I mean, one of the things that I've talked about in the sport is we have built a level of trust with our fanbase that they know when you show up to a live event, or you turn on your TV on Saturday, you're not turning the TV off or walking out of the arena disappointed. You're gonna have a great night of fights.
“We're not gonna have f****** 11 knockouts every single show, but you’ll have three or four of those ‘Holy s***!’ moments, and we delivered.”
Trending At The Top… With One Exception
White also shared a story about how the UFC’s proud record of trending at No. 1 every fight weekend was interrupted by the news of Dolly Parton’s passing.
“Going back to the Contender Series, which is where we're creating all the new talent now, every week we trend number one. The only week we didn't trend number one was when Dolly Parton died. Testament to the power of Dolly Parton. Jolene was number one, Dolly was number two, and we were number three.
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“I don't know if I ever told you my Ireland story. We're going in, we're breaking records at all these arenas around the world. We go into Ireland, and I'm like, ‘I can't f****** wait to announce we broke the record.’ And then we didn't break the record, and I'm like, ‘It had to be the f****** Rolling Stones or something.’ It was Dolly Parton in Ireland who held the record, and we didn't break it that time when we went in.
“But yeah, we trend number one every single week, and this week Paramount had done a bunch of digging into the Contender Series, and it’s killing it.”
Answering The Fight Card Critics
The bout lineup for UFC 332 received some criticism online heading into the event, but after the fight card delivered a spectacular night that included 11 finishes, White said that he’s more than happy with his success rate with UFC events.
“If you had to really dig deep and scrutinize our cards, there's probably been four or five in 25 years that you go, ‘That sucked,’ right?” he said.
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“The only one that really stands out all the time when people ask me, off the top of my head, is UFC 33, which almost bankrupted the business. So that one's a big one for me. I'll never forget that as long as I live.
“But one of the bigger problems is, and we face this as we go into certain cards, the so-called experts in the sport don't know anything about fighting.
“Here's the reality in this sport: We do like 44 cards a year, right? Forty-four fights a year, and then we have the Contender Series, and all the other things that we do. So, not every card is going to be for you. Not every card is going to go, ‘Oh, wow! This is the one! I have to see it!’ Who gives a s***? There'll be 43 more that you might feel that way, or 42, or 40.
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“We are the best at what we do, there's no denying it. It is what it is. Lots of people with lots of money who have done really good things in life have tried to get into this business, and can't. They don't know what to do. We're the best, and all the so-called experts have no f****** clue about the fight business.”
A Box-Office Rivalry On The Ultimate Fighter?
Finally, White was asked about his level of interest in a potential season of The Ultimate Fighter featuring longtime rivals Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria as opposing coaches.
“I love the idea of that, but a lot of things determine how things play out, not just for The Ultimate Fighter, but certain fights and title fights and all these,” he said.
“I don't know. We'll see how the timing plays out, but that would definitely be a good one.”