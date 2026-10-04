Dana White On UFC 332, Picking Bonus Winners, Roberto Soldić, Paramount Success & More

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After the event, it was announced that Roman Kopylov, Imanol Rodríguez, Damian Pinas and Johnny Walker had each earned $100,000 Performance of the Night bonuses, and White admitted that, on a night full of excellent displays, picking out the most bonus-worthy performances was a tricky task.

“What we kept saying all night after the prelims, we were like, ‘Jesus Christ, how are we gonna?’ You know?” he said.

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“But I mean, if you look at the finishes and Damian [Pinas] won by a vicious knockout, and he broke his jaw. [Johnny] Walker, incredible. [Roman] Kopylov was a huge underdog.

“When you really look at how they finished, it made sense. Obviously, Payton Talbott was a big one. He was like a huge favorite in the fight, though. But he looked incredible, absolutely dominant, and was awesome.”

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