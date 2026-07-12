Dana White On UFC 329, Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett, Sophie Cunningham & More

UFC 329 served up a spectacular night of fights at T-Mobile Arena as the showpiece event of UFC International Fight Week delivered a feast of finishes.
After the fight card had played out, UFC President and CEO Dana White sat down backstage to answer a host of questions from the assembled media at the UFC 329 post-fight press conference.
UFC 329 Official Results, Highlights And More
Here are some of the key topics covered…
Conor McGregor’s Injury-Hit Return
Despite one of the most action-packed events in recent memory, the night ended in disappointment as Conor McGregor sustained an injury that brought his main event bout with Max Holloway to a close.
White was asked for his reaction, and the boss reflected on a disappointing return for McGregor after a five-year layoff.
“Listen, everybody who knows anything about the fight business – and it's been a big topic of discussion leading up to this fight – five years off, in this sport, is rough,” he said.
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“And like you said, great card, unbelievable. I mean, the Paddy Pimblett thing right before — you just feel it all in the air. Here we go! I mean, I was expecting at least a one-round war … Who knew what Conor was capable of as far as cardio, or whatever else, after a five-year layoff. And, well, there you go.
“We’re assuming [he sustained a] blown ACL. I'm no doctor, but that's what I figured when I saw it, and the doctors think the same thing, too.”
What’s Next For ‘The Notorious’
After five years away from the sport and a long run-up to get ready for Saturday night’s fight, McGregor now faces more time on the sidelines to rest and rehab his injury before he can resume training again.
The big question hanging in the air — whether he’ll want to put himself through the grind again after another lengthy injury hiatus — is one only McGregor himself can answer, but White said he hasn’t heard anything from McGregor or his camp about “The Notorious” calling it a career.
WATCH: About Last Fight | Holloway, Pimblett And The Wild Night That Was UFC 329
“It's the guys that start saying, ‘I've been thinking about retiring,’ and you know, the minute you start talking or thinking about retiring, you absolutely, positively should,” he said.
“I haven't heard that from him yet, but he hasn't spoken publicly yet. We'll see what he has to say.”
If McGregor does decide to return again and calls for a third meeting with Holloway, White admitted he wasn’t 100 percent sure what the UFC’s response would be.
“Yeah, I don't know. We'll see how this whole thing plays out,” he said.
Replay UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 On Paramount+
“There's a lot of unanswered questions right now that will play out over the next several days, and that's why I don't come into these things and start talking about the future or anything. I don't know.
“I don't know what's going to happen tonight, tomorrow, and Monday, and then we'll get back in the office on Tuesday, and it's just… it's not even worth talking about right now. I don't know enough.”
Paddy Pimblett’s Show-Stealing Submission
The main event may have had an unfortunate ending, but it wasn’t the quickest finish of the night. That honor went to Paddy Pimblett, who needed just 52 seconds to render Benoit Saint Denis unconscious with a Peruvian necktie choke in their co-main event bout.
White was suitably impressed with “The Baddy’s” performance, especially after coming up short against Justin Gaethje in his interim lightweight title fight last time out, and said the Liverpudlian’s star power had reached new levels.
“I don't know the way you guys [think], but he gained so much respect in that last fight,” he said.
MORE PADDY: Post-Fight Interview | Octagon Interview | Press Conference
“My social team was telling me, after that last loss, he gained like two million followers on social media, from that night to the next morning.
“The way he came in tonight felt like he was the world champion, and if you break this fight down, I felt like Saint Denis' chance to win this fight was to keep it on his feet and strike, and then he shoots right in for a takedown. Very, very crazy, and what a nasty choke he put on him! And it was incredible. Incredible performance, for as short as it was.”
Gable Steveson’s High-Octane Debut
The night also saw the UFC debut of Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson, who produced an all-action performance to knock out Elisha Ellison in their heavyweight preliminary card matchup.
Steveson was keen to show the world that he’s much more than just an elite wrestler, and White was suitably impressed with what he saw.
“It was incredible,” he said.
WATCH: Gable Steveson Post-Fight Interview
“So normally what happens is – and especially for as long as I've been in this business – you sign a big, badass, high-level wrestler like that, (and) they come in and stink the place up and lay on the ground. That dude did the exact opposite.
“He looked like a mixed martial artist. He didn't look like a wrestler to me, and he's fun, you know? Throwing kicks, punches, willing to stand in the pocket and bang. A lot of wrestlers don't like to get punched in the face, either. So yeah, he's fun. It's going to be interesting.”
Robert Whittaker’s Successful Debut At 205
UFC 329 was also the start of a new chapter for former undisputed middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who moved up to light heavyweight and defeated divisional staple Nikita Krylov via third-round TKO.
White said the move up appeared to suit Whittaker well, as “The Reaper” got off to a winning start in his new weight class.
WATCH: Robert Whittaker Post-Fight Interview
“A guy like Whittaker, who's been around, came off The Ultimate Fighter, and has done incredible things, and won titles, defended titles, you know, done it all. If he feels like he wants to move up, he knows his body better than I do. And he looked damn good tonight against a very tough, durable guy,” he said.
A Dublin Return For UFC?
With McGregor stating his aim to bring the UFC back to Dublin, and Ian Machado Garry set to fight for the undisputed welterweight title, White was asked whether there was a chance the UFC could return to the Emerald Isle. His answer was a positive one.
“Absolutely,” he said.
“Well, I'll be there for Zuffa Boxing this summer, but the answer is yes. I love Ireland, and I'm actually looking forward to the fight there.”
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Zuffa Boxing will head to the 3Arena, which has hosted some memorable UFC events over the years. However, White explained that the venue’s relatively small capacity of 9,500 for the last two UFC events in the city effectively rules it out as a host for a big-scale numbered event. But there’s still scope for a smaller show to cross the pond in the future.
“It’s too small a venue to do something like tonight,” he said.
“But we could definitely bring a Fight Night there.”
Sophie Cunningham’s Surprise Octagon Girl Appearance
WNBA superstar Sophie Cunningham also drew headlines with her surprise appearance on fight night, with the Indiana Fever guard briefly appearing as a guest Octagon girl for the co-main event bout between Pimblett and Saint Denis.
White was asked how it came to fruition and when it all came together.
MORE: See Who Won Bonuses At UFC 329
“About eight minutes before she did it!” he smiled.
“I love Sophie Cunningham. We've created a relationship, and she was here tonight. And when she walked in, she goes, ‘Oh, I want to walk around that [Octagon]’ I said, ‘Then you're going to walk around it!’”
Conor McGregor’s Contribution To The Growth Of UFC
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Conor McGregor, but his sporting legacy as one of the most impactful athletes in UFC history is already assured.
White paid tribute to McGregor, as well as the superstars who paved the way for him, as he reflected on the meteoric rise of the UFC.
“I give credit for the growth of the sport and the UFC to all the guys that have come up during every era,” he said.
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“We had the Chuck Liddell era, we had the Matt Hughes era, we had Anderson Silva, Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, the list goes on and on.
“I'm always trying to figure out how to beat last year, and we always do. And everybody has played a huge role in that. But you know, Conor is obviously the biggest superstar, not just in this sport, but in any sport.”
Max Holloway And The Legacy Of Hawaiian Fighters In The UFC
White was also asked about the impact Hawaiian fighters have had on the UFC, with the likes of Holloway, and B.J. Penn putting the island on the MMA map by becoming two of the all-time greats of the sport.
“It's funny because I always talk about Australia, right? When we first went over to Australia, we think about how small [of a market] it is, and [how] nobody over there could do mixed martial arts. Now it's like a hotbed of top 10 world champions and Hall of Fame fighters,” he said.
“[It’s the] same when you think about how small Hawaii is, and how many incredibly talented people have come from Hawaii. And literally legends. I mean, like two of the biggest legends in the history of the sport. It's very impressive.”
UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!