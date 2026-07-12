Dana White On UFC 329, Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett, Sophie Cunningham & More

Despite one of the most action-packed events in recent memory, the night ended in disappointment as Conor McGregor sustained an injury that brought his main event bout with Max Holloway to a close.

White was asked for his reaction, and the boss reflected on a disappointing return for McGregor after a five-year layoff.

“Listen, everybody who knows anything about the fight business – and it's been a big topic of discussion leading up to this fight – five years off, in this sport, is rough,” he said.

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“And like you said, great card, unbelievable. I mean, the Paddy Pimblett thing right before — you just feel it all in the air. Here we go! I mean, I was expecting at least a one-round war … Who knew what Conor was capable of as far as cardio, or whatever else, after a five-year layoff. And, well, there you go.

“We’re assuming [he sustained a] blown ACL. I'm no doctor, but that's what I figured when I saw it, and the doctors think the same thing, too.”

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