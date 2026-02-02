Dana White Talks Zuffa Boxing Expansion Plans, Increased Event Calendar, His Chaotic Schedule & More

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“And I listen, I don't want to get way ahead of myself here, but we're going to be adding more shows this year, too. We'll be doing more fights than we originally announced. And like I said, as we start to roll out over the next couple of weeks, what we have going on, it's gonna rock the industry. Let's just put it that way.”

White also revealed that a potentially expanded event schedule will “very likely” see Zuffa Boxing go on the road, when the time is right.

“It’ll definitely be new signings, deals, more territories to go into,” he said.

FOLLOW ZUFFA BOXING: On X | On YouTube | On Instagram | On The Web

“I’m telling you guys, at the end of ’26, like I said before, I'll let our body of work this year speak for itself, but it's going to be impressive.

“I told you coming into this, my approach was to build it from the from the ground up again, and that's what we're doing here. And tonight, any of you, most of you aren't old enough, but USA’s Tuesday Night Fights - tonight had that feel, and USA’s Tuesday Night Fights created all the pay-per-view stars of the 90s, and that’s the goal here.”