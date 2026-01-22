Dana White Talks Zuffa Boxing Debut, Plans For Growth, Ali Act Question Marks & More

For White, it's the culmination of a lot of planning, and a chance to translate the lessons he's learned while building UFC into a boxing organization, and it's an opportunity he is clearly excited for.

"So you know, me, this building (Meta APEX), and the building next door (UFC headquarters) – none of this would exist without boxing, and I've talked about it for a long time. Here we are.

"Everything in life is about timing. And right here, right now, it all feels perfect, the timing feels absolutely perfect, and now we got a lot of work to do.

"I talked a lot of smack about the things that I didn't like about boxing, but I also said, if you look at the UFC and not just the success of it, but the sustainability of it, I took everything that I loved about boxing and everything that I hated about boxing and how we built the UFC. So, if it works for the UFC, it should definitely work for boxing."