Dana White Talks Zuffa Boxing 08, Continued Expansion, Floyd Mayweather Jr + More

“It feels like I'm the only one having fun right now, but like I keep saying, judge us at the end of the year. It's been good so far,” said White.

Get Tickets To Zuffa Boxing 09 In New York City

“If you think about this, we did the White House fight, which is one of the most insane things to ever pull off. Since then, we did a (UFC) Fight Night in the United States, we did a (UFC) Fight Night in Baku, we did a boxing match, we did a Brazilian jiu-jitsu show, and we just launched a new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

“We just keep rolling – that's what we do. I don't worry about what anybody else is doing.”

On accusations of Zuffa Boxing trying to poach fighters

White made clear that, despite reports of a cease-and-desist letter from Golden Boy Promotions regarding Ryan Garcia, Zuffa remain interested in all of the sport’s big names, but they won’t talk to people who they know are under contract.