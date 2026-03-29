Dana White Talks UFC Seattle, Joe Pyfer’s Breakout Win, Alexa Grasso’s KO, Michael Chiesa’s Retirement & More

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso headed into UFC Seattle on a two-fight skid, and faced a tough test against in-form Maycee Barber, who had her sights set on a title shot at 125 pounds.

However, it was Grasso who prevailed at Climate Pledge Arena, with a stunning finishing sequence that rendered Barber unconscious, and put Grasso back in the win column in spectacular fashion.

Results, Highlights & More From UFC Seattle

White hailed the finish as one of the best he’s ever seen, saying, “I think it's one of the greatest finishes in the sport’s history, let alone this year, tonight, or whatever. It was incredible.”

Choosing bonus winners ‘always a good problem’

On a night where the fans in Seattle were treated to a host of highlight-reel moments, it was a tough job to narrow down the field to award bonuses for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night.