Dana White Talks UFC London, Possible Europe Events, Paddy Pimblett’s Return And More

One reporter engaged in a lively back-and-forth with White over the potential value of Zuffa Boxing holding crossover fights using some of UFC’s top strikers, such as Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira and Sean O’Malley.

During the exchange, White explained in no uncertain terms what he feels about booking crossover fights.

“No way in hell,” he said. “The crossover fights suck.”

“That’s not what we do. I want to see the best fighters in the world fight the best fighters in the world. I want to see Jai Opetaia fight Usyk … There’s other networks and other people that do that s***. That’s not what I do.”

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White later expanded on that thinking, saying, “What I'm into is the best versus the best. What's at stake? What does this fight mean?

“Anybody who's ever been a competitor (promotion), I guess you would call it, they take older UFC fighters that don't fight, you know, that aren't ranked, or just have big names built the name here, and then they fight each other, for what? For money? And other than that, there's nothing. It doesn't lead to anything.

“That's not what I do. So, if I took my biggest star in the UFC versus a big star in boxing, and they fight each other, and it's a lopsided, horrible fight that means nothing for either of them, what is the point and what's the purpose? It's just not what we do here.”

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