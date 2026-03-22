Dana White Talks UFC London, Possible Europe Events, Paddy Pimblett’s Return And More

In a post-fight press conference that touched on more subjects away from the night’s action than the fights themselves, UFC President and CEO Dana White gave his take on a wide-ranging set of questions from the assembled media at the UFC London post-fight press conference.
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Here’s our regular rundown of the main talking points from White’s session:
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One reporter engaged in a lively back-and-forth with White over the potential value of Zuffa Boxing holding crossover fights using some of UFC’s top strikers, such as Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira and Sean O’Malley.
During the exchange, White explained in no uncertain terms what he feels about booking crossover fights.
“No way in hell,” he said. “The crossover fights suck.”
“That’s not what we do. I want to see the best fighters in the world fight the best fighters in the world. I want to see Jai Opetaia fight Usyk … There’s other networks and other people that do that s***. That’s not what I do.”
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White later expanded on that thinking, saying, “What I'm into is the best versus the best. What's at stake? What does this fight mean?
“Anybody who's ever been a competitor (promotion), I guess you would call it, they take older UFC fighters that don't fight, you know, that aren't ranked, or just have big names built the name here, and then they fight each other, for what? For money? And other than that, there's nothing. It doesn't lead to anything.
“That's not what I do. So, if I took my biggest star in the UFC versus a big star in boxing, and they fight each other, and it's a lopsided, horrible fight that means nothing for either of them, what is the point and what's the purpose? It's just not what we do here.”
On Potentially Having To Negotiate With Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn
Following UK boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s move into representation away from the sport of boxing, and his subsequent signing of UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, White was asked how negotiations between him and Hearn would play out.
“We’ve dealt with some f****** beauties over the last 25 years, I can promise you that. Eddie Hearn will be no different,” said White.
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“It doesn't matter who the managers are. It doesn't matter at all. We will get deals done with guys.”
An International Fight Week Return For ‘Paddy The Baddy?’
White was also asked when recent interim lightweight title challenger Paddy Pimblett would be back in action, especially given that the man himself was stood at the back of the room after watching his teammate Luke Riley win in the co-main event.
White’s response was to put the question to “The Baddy” himself.
“When are you gonna fight again,” White asked Pimblett.
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“International Fight Week,” came the Scouser’s response.
“All right, there you go,” said White.
“Whenever he wants to fight, we’d love to have him back.”
On Nate Diaz’s Upcoming Fight
Former BMF title challenger and UFC fan-favorite Nate Diaz recently had a fight booked on Netflix against former UFC welterweight Mike Perry, and White revealed he had chatted with Diaz before the fight was announced.
“Yeah, he came in and met with me a couple of weeks ago. We had a good time,” he said.
“I think Nate just got an offer he couldn't refuse. I haven't talked to him since then, but, yeah, I'm happy for him.”
And when asked whether Diaz fighting on that card would potentially have any impact on him one day returning to the Octagon, White said he’d let Diaz’s fight with Mike Perry play out first.
“I don't know. Let him do his thing, and let's see how the fight plays out. And we'll see what happens.”
On The UFC Breaking New Ground In Italy
Whenever the UFC lands in Europe, the press conferences almost always include questions about other potential European events in the future, and Saturday night’s presser was no different.
An Italian media member asked about reports suggesting the UFC could be heading for a first-ever event on Italian soil, and while White couldn’t confirm any plans for such a show, he did offer some support for the idea.
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“We have an entire team of guys that are out there, always looking to where we're going to head next on the schedule, and I'm always trying to go to places we've never been,” he explained.
“And I love Italy. I would love to go to Italy. I don't know if that's true right here, right now, but I hope you're right!”
On Bringing Fights Back To Dublin, Ireland
While he couldn’t confirm what might happen in Italy, White was much more direct when asked about a potential return to Ireland, though he admitted that if he returns with a UFC card, it likely wouldn’t feature either of Ireland’s two top UFC stars, Conor McGregor or Ian Machado Garry.
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“Yeah, that's a great question. Definitely not with those fights (Conor McGregor and Ian Machado Garry). But yes,” he said.
“I love Ireland, too. So, I’d love to go back to Dublin, do a show there, and we're definitely taking Zuffa Boxing to Ireland, too. But the Conor [and] Garry fights won’t be in Ireland.”
Quickfire Questions
Will Movsar Evloev get the next shot at the featherweight title?
“I’m not even thinking about that. The fight just ended. But yeah, obviously he's in a great position.”
Is UFC thinking of changing locations of any events planned for the Middle East?
“As of right now, no.”
Is Ian Machado Garry going to get the next shot at Islam Makhachev?
“Islam’s coming back from a hand injury. As soon as he’s ready, we’ll figure out what’s next for him.”
What’s next for Michael ‘Venom’ Page?
“I didn't think it was a great fight, either. It was a bad fight. I don't know. He won, so we'll see what's next.”
Reaction to comments from Joe Rogan reportedly suggesting there should be more weight classes in UFC
“No, they’re gonna stay exactly the same.”
UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy took place live from The O2 in London, England On March 21, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!