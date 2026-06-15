Dana White talks UFC Freedom 250, UFC’s White House Success Story + More

The event was about celebration, not politics

With White’s friendship with President Trump, the event came in for some criticism as being a political exercise, but the UFC President said that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I love this country, and this event was for America's 250th birthday,” he explained. "There was no political agenda for this event or anything like that. The fact that the President of the United States entrusted me – they could have had anything, they could have put any type of performance on. And like I said, there's tons of things going on in this city up until July 4 to celebrate. I did all the media. We went to New York, I did far-left, I did far-right, I did down the middle, I did it all, and I believe that if you are an American, no matter where you sit politically, tonight was a proud night to just sit around and enjoy the 250th birthday of America. I was just honored to be the person that he trusted to deliver tonight. And I hope everybody, as an American, feels that we did.”

Hopes for UFC Freedom 250’s lasting impact

And finally, White spoke about how he hopes that those who were watching the UFC for the first time might now become new fans, as he hinted that his attention is already starting to turn towards UFC International Fight Week next month, and another huge event in Las Vegas.

“We knew leading up to this thing that we were going to pull a massive number on this show and, like I said, on America's 250th birthday, hopefully tonight created some unity,” he said. Even for the people that thought this was going to be some big political statement or something – this wasn't. This was Americans, all Americans, celebrating the birthday. And then for people who tuned in for the first time because it was at the White House, hopefully they liked the sport, they liked some of these guys' stories, and they tune into the next one, because International Fight Week is going to be fun too. Hopefully we created some unity in the country and in the world, and brought in some new fans. I hope that's what we walk away with tonight.”