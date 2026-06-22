Dana White Talks UFC Freedom 250, New UFC Rankings + More

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“We literally, right now, are competing with the NFL, the NBA, Major League Baseball, and the NHL. If you think about where we sit in the pecking order of the top sports in the country, I don't know this to be true, but I f****** guarantee you it is – the day we announced that we did a $7.7 billion deal, the executives at the NFL said, ‘How the f*** did we not get this money, and how did we not know that kind of money was sitting over there? We'll do games on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday.’

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“Then you’ve got the NBA, Major League Baseball is looking for a new deal, and the NHL, so if you look at where TV was 15 years ago, all these powerful cable channels and all this stuff, the cable industry is taking a nosedive, so what do you have left? You have NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, and then you have like three powerful streaming services, right? There's a lot of people fighting over the same turf.”

Thoughts on Alex Pereira’s claims Ciryl Gane beat him with illegal strikes

Former light heavyweight and middleweight champion Alex Pereira fell short in his attempt to capture the interim heavyweight title, and after his TKO loss to Ciryl Gane, he made clear that he was the recipient of several illegal strikes during the final sequence that led to the fight’s stoppage by referee Herb Dean.

White was asked his take on the situation, and he explained, “I say it all the time, and I'll say it again, no reffing anywhere is perfect.