Dana White Talks UFC Austin And Power Slap

Following an insane night of action inside Moody Center in Austin, Texas Dana White talked with the media about a variety of topics. He kicked things off announcing that the event had the highest gate ever for a US based Fight Night, calling it a “badass card”.
He announced that there would be eight bonuses handed out, noting the number of jaw dropping performances that he saw on Saturday night.
“Imagine sitting back there and going ‘who do you give the bonuses to?’ and giving it to only four guys,” White said. “When people perform, f*** it, give it to them.”
First-round finishes in the co-main and main event left the boss happy.
“The co-main and main event came out and absolutely delivered,” White said. “You don’t see people do that to Bobby Green. Incredible, amazing.”
White addressed the late stoppage of Green that had many people on social media talking.
“The difference is we’ve had some refs say some dumb shit in the past, like ‘oh I allowed her to be a warrior tonight’ and goofy shit like that. He knows that he made a mistake tonight and he does not feel good about it. It’s unfortunate.”
As for Arman Tsaurkyan, the media asked him about his thoughts on Tsarukyan facing lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the future. White said that it would be a great fight stylistically, and said that if it ever happened in Abu Dhabi, it would be big.
Deiveson Figueriedo made his bantamweight debut against Rob Font on Saturday night, earning a unanimous decision victory. White was impressed with the former flyweight champion’s performance.
“Tonight was a big night for him,” White said. I know a lot of people thought Rob Font was too big for him and hit too hard for him, and he went in and looked great tonight.”
White addressed a question regarding Tom Aspinall facing Jon Jones next for the heavyweight belt.
“The Stipe (Miocic) fight has to happen. (Jon and Stipe) deserve it. You have the greatest mixed martial artist of all time versus the greatest heavyweight of all time, they’ve paid their dues, they’ve done the things. They want to fight each other and it’s going to happen. Whoever wins we will see what they decide to do after that, and we’ll go from there.”
Just a few weeks away from UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, White emphasized how exciting that night is going to be with the card stacked from top to bottom. Finally, he talked about a Power Slap video that went viral on his social media earlier this week.
“We dominate. Power Slap dominates social media in sports. The thing that was closest to us up until last week was the NFL and it wasn’t even football, it was Rihanna at the halftime show. By the time the end of the year happens, we might triple that number. It’s insane.”
