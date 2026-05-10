Dana White talks UFC 328, Sean Strickland, Joshua Van, Jim Miller’s new contract, UFC Freedom 250 + more

It meant that, by the time White arrived backstage for the UFC 328 post-fight press conference, the assembled media had plenty of questions to fire his way.

Here’s a recap of the main topics covered backstage at Prudential Center.

‘Incredible’ Sean Strickland becomes a two-time middleweight champion

The main event saw Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland battle all the way to the scorecards, with the latter recapturing the undisputed middleweight title with a split-decision win.

White gave his verdict on the contest, and said he felt the right man got his hand raised.