Dana White Talks UFC 327, Lewis vs Hokit Added To White House Card, Gable Steveson, Kayla Harrison And More

“What's crazy is, organically, about an hour before that, the President said to me, ‘Why is Derrick Lewis not on the White House card?’ I said, ‘I'll be back in five minutes!’ … I went and called Derrick Lewis and said, 'The President wants to know why you're not on the White House card.’ And Derrick Lewis said, ‘Politics. Politics kept me off the White House card.’ I said, ‘You want to fight on the card?’ And he said, ‘I absolutely want to fight on the card. Tell the President, thank you.’

So then I told Nick Maynard, ‘Find a fight for Derrick. Let's talk about it next week,’ and whatever. Then the Hokit fight happens, and Joe Rogan, I have the headphones on (and) Joe Rogan goes, ‘Is there another slot open on the White House card for Hokit?’ I go, ‘Holy s***!’ So I grabbed Mick, and I said, ‘Go back there and talk to see if he's in.’ Hokit was getting into an ambulance. And he said yes.”

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On Gable Steveson’s first UFC fight

During the UFC 327 broadcast it was announced that Gable Steveson had signed with the UFC, with his debut set to take place during UFC International Fight Week. White said that his first opponent hadn’t been decided upon yet, but he was interested to see how Steveson fared on his Octagon debut.

“I think you get him in the UFC. Everybody has those UFC jitters when they first get here. You know, you give them a fight – there's no easy fights here. But, you know, we'll see how he does.”