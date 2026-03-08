Dana White Talks UFC 326, White House Card, Jon Jones, Alex Pereira & More

The main event at UFC 326 saw Charles Oliveira turn to his grappling as he dominated Max Holloway over five rounds to earn a shutout decision and capture the BMF title.

White admitted that Oliveira’s approach came as something of a surprise, but said that it proved an effective approach as he emerged with the win, and the belt.

“I don't know if anybody was expecting that. I didn’t,” he admitted.

“I mean, the way he body-locked him and took him down so easily and absolutely dominated him on the ground.

“I thought there'd be a lot more stand up, and I thought that that Max would do a better job of defending the takedown, and if he got on the ground, he'd at least pop up a couple three times during the round. But, total domination, and at the end of the day, the goal of the sport is to win fights, right?”

