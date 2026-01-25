Dana White Talks UFC 324, First Event With Paramount+, Referee’s Injury & More

“And, yeah, an absolute dogfight and a war. And much respect to both guys.

“Apparently, (Gaethje is) 100 percent. So, we sent Paddy Pimblett straight to the hospital, and we were going to send Gaethje, too. And Gaethje’s like, ‘Believe me, I’ve been in plenty of wars. I’m good.’ So, as far as we know right now, he’s healthy.”

White unsure of Pimblett’s in-fight tactics

While White was impressed with Pimblett’s grit and determination as he pushed Gaethje all the way to the scorecards, the UFC boss did admit that he was surprised not to see the Liverpudlian switch up his gameplan and use his grappling more often in the fight.

“I don't think that his gameplan was the greatest,” White admitted.

“Obviously, tonight he showed he is tough, he is durable, and especially against Gaethje, and you're eating those punches from him. It's one thing to say, ‘Listen, I'm going to come out, I believe in my durability, I believe in my chin, and I'm going to go toe to toe with this guy.’ But when it starts to not work, at some point, you’ve got to say, ‘You know what? It's the third round. I got two rounds left. I might want to try to take him down and submit him here.’”