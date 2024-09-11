Dana White Talks UFC 306, Sphere Experience And More

The talk briefly moved to the defending champion headlining UFC 306. “Suga” carried superstar-expectations more or less the minute he introduced himself on Dana White’s Contender Series’ inaugural season, and his rise reaches new heights when he makes the final walk of the night on September 14.

Of course, UFC stardom always brings to mind Conor McGregor, and the comparisons with O’Malley have floated around for a while for fans and White alike.

“When you talk about Conor’s personality and all the things that make Conor McGregor Conor McGregor, the one thing that Conor McGregor always did was he delivered on the big fights," he said. "When the big fights happened—everybody said he couldn’t wrestle, everybody said he couldn’t this and that—he went out and delivered every single time.

“In this sport, when you have what Sean O’Malley has, and you can go out and win the big fights, and O’Malley is a smart kid like Conor too. He gets it”