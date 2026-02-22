Dana White Talks Signing Conor Benn To Zuffa Boxing, UFC White House Plans, Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor & More

Zuffa Boxing signs UK boxing star Conor Benn

Perhaps the biggest news of the week involved the signing of UK boxing star Conor Benn, who departed his longtime promoters at Matchroom Boxing to team up with White at Zuffa Boxing.

It was a move that sent shockwaves through the sport of boxing, particularly in the UK, and one that White said showed just how easily he is dealing with his promotional rivals in the boxing space.

“Well, I think you saw this week. I am really beating up babies,” said White, echoing the comments he made at the Zuffa Boxing 03 post-fight press conference.

“Is there a bigger p***y than (Matchroom Boxing Chairman) Eddie Hearn? This guy (Benn) is supposed to be your friend. You're f***ing crying. He made more money. He's going to make more money, and (Hearn) had the right to match it. He could have matched it.”

And when White was asked whether he’d look to sign more big names on short-term deals, he made the same request he’s made to the media a few times already since the launch of the Zuffa Boxing brand.

“Like I said at the last press conference there, judge us at the end of the year by the work that we do this year,” he said.