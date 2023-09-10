Dana White Talks Sean Strickland As Champion And What Is Next For Israel Adesanya

Embedded
After a stunning upset in the main event that saw Sean Strickland more or less dominate Israel Adesanya to become the middleweight champion, UFC President addressed the media at the UFC 293 post-fight press conference to discuss the shocking events.
“How f***ing crazy is this game?” White said. “How crazy is this game? It's one of those ones where you just sit here for like the next week going, ‘What the f*** happened?’ In 23 years,I'm looking at the internet and reading all the bullshit and all these people that think they know about fighting, and I'm not f***ing sitting here acting like this is what I thought was going to happen here tonight. But what do I always say? Never judge a fight until it happens. You never know what the hell is going to happen in this bats***, nutty sport.”
UFC 293: Fight Card | Final Results | Official Scorecards
White compared the upset with Holly Holm’s knockout victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in Melbourne.
Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 293
Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 293
He gave his thoughts the main event played out, particularly on what seemed like an out-of-character performance from “The Last Stylebender.”
“Israel looked like he was in slow motion. He looked like he couldn't get off. He looked like he was really stiff tonight. He looked very slow… Only Israel knows what's going on. I'm very curious to see what he says at this press conference tonight (Adesanya did not take questions from the media).
“There are a million things that could go wrong. Some days, you wake up and it's just not there, man. He looked bone dry when he came out tonight. Standing up really tall, looked very slow, looked like he couldn't get off at all. Even in the fifth round, when everybody knew he needed a knockout to win the fight, there was no sense of urgency to try to finish the fight.”
Sean Strickland Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
Sean Strickland Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
On the newly minted middleweight champion, White had nothing but praise for the brash American.
He joked about what Strickland’s own post-fight press conference might sound like, but he complimentarily called him “one of the nuttiest” in the sport.
“(Strickland) did what he had to do,” White said. “He came (and) he beat the champion four rounds to one. Came into hostile territory, the whole world talking s*** about him the whole world saying he couldn't do it, a 7-to-1 underdog. (He) came in, almost finished (Adesanya) in the first round and won the championship, won the world title. Everything that we're talking about right now about how crazy this sport is, when opportunities arise, you jump on them and you take them. You should never turn down fights when you get the call, especially if it's for a world title.”
Although the fight was Adesanya’s first since recapturing his middleweight title, questions of an immediate rematch arose.
White, who said he did not speak much to Adeseanya after the fight, believes a rematch between Strickland and Adesanya.
“I think you do the rematch, absolutely,” he said. “When you think about you're going into the Pereira fight, such a big fight, when you've been in there with this guy so many times and then you overlook Strickland and you come in —I don't know the answers to these questions, but Israel does, and I'm looking forward to hearing it.”
Despite Adesanya’s loss, the night was still a big one for the MMA scene in Australia and New Zealand following the success of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski in Perth earlier this year.
Carlos Ulberg Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
Carlos Ulberg Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
White was full of praise when it came to New Zealand’s City Kickboxing, which had six fighters featured on UFC 293, including Adesanya. The team went 3-3 on the night, and it remains well-established as one of the more successful MMA gyms at present.
“It's incredible what that team has done,” White said. If you saw some of the footage leading up to the fight, you know how many people are in that gym training at one time, and they treat Izzy just like they treat everybody else. It's impressive. It's impressive what they've built here.”
White fielded questions on a handful of other questions, which you can read below:
On The Commentary Team, Which Featured Laura Sanko’s Pay-Per-View Debut:
“The commentary team tonight was awesome. They killed it… She's a rockstar man. She's very good at what she does.”
On The Success Of UFC 293:
“This card absolutely met my expectations. Obviously, I expected a completely different, you know, main event, whether whether Izzy won or Strickland won. Nobody saw that coming, that Izzy would come in flat and slow and whatever's going on with him. I don't think anybody expected to see that. But no, the card lived up to my expectations.”
On The Co-Main Event Between Alexander Volkov And Tai Tuivasa:
“To be honest with you, when you talk about exceeding expectations, that fight did. I mean, when you look at the monster (Tuivasa) was fighting, the reach advantage, the power (Volkov) has, you know, the size difference, everything, Tai fought a hell of a fight tonight.”
On The Potential Of Alex Pereira Returning To Middleweight
“I don't think so. I think he'll stay at light heavyweight. You know, it'll be I don't know, but I don't think so. I don't I don't see him cutting back down again. It's a lot of weight to cut. The guy's a monster.”
