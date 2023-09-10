Dana White Talks Sean Strickland As Champion And What Is Next For Israel Adesanya

“How f***ing crazy is this game?” White said. “How crazy is this game? It's one of those ones where you just sit here for like the next week going, ‘What the f*** happened?’ In 23 years,I'm looking at the internet and reading all the bullshit and all these people that think they know about fighting, and I'm not f***ing sitting here acting like this is what I thought was going to happen here tonight. But what do I always say? Never judge a fight until it happens. You never know what the hell is going to happen in this bats***, nutty sport.”

White compared the upset with Holly Holm’s knockout victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in Melbourne.