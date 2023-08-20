Dana White Talks O'Malley, Sterling And What's Next At Bantamweight

The buzz around the UFC’s newest champion seemed foremost on the minds of the 70 assembled reporters as they peppered the UFC president with questions about the “Suga Show.”

“Not since the rise of Conor McGregor and Ronda (Rousey). When Ronda really started to take off, Ronda had that buzz, too. Chuck Liddell….Everywhere I went yesterday and today [in Boston]: hair, shirts, the whole deal…everybody was wearing O’Malley stuff. You saw the reaction tonight when he won, the place just erupted.”

MORE UFC 292: Sean O'Malley Post-Fight Interview | Zhang Weili Post-Fight Interview | Aljamain Sterling Post-Fight Press Conference

An alumni of the first season of Dana White’s Contender Series, White pointed to O’Malley’s rise as a testament to the quality of fighters the show--which just entered it’s seventh season—continues to produce.

“Now we have two champions from the Contender Series and multiple up and coming stars coming off that show.…Before these guys ever set foot in the UFC, millions of people have seen them fight on the Contender Series. It’s awesome.”