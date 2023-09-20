Dana White Talks Noche UFC, Grasso vs Shevchenko 2, And 10-8 Round Scoring At DWCS Press Conference

White opened up the press conference by applauding 20-year-old Igor da Silva, who won his flyweight bout by knockout in the second round.

“First of all, 20 years old is way too young but that guy has been fighting for five years at 20 years old. His first fight was at 15 years old, he’s 8-0, 100 percent finish rate, four knockouts, four subs, he went in there and looked incredible,” White said. “Where do you find a kid 20 years old that has all of that? Nowhere. He was my first choice.

“I think that every once in a while, you’ll find these kids that are special, and at a younger age they can come in and adapt to it. Some have and some don’t. I think Igor has it and we’re going to find out if I’m right or wrong.”