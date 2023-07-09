Dana White Talks Next Moves For Volkanovski, Pantoja

Press Conference
UFC president Dana White was beaming as he took the podium to answer questions at the UFC 290 post-fight press conference.
“You couldn’t have topped off a great International Fight Week any better than tonight,” he said, shortly after announcing a sold-out attendance number of 19,204 and a gate of $9.75 million. After such a memorable event, members of the media were eager to ask him what comes next.
First up was the reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi, who voiced his openness to moving up and taking another crack at the lightweight title, or staying at 145 pounds to take on rising star Ilia Topuria after a minor upcoming surgery on his arm. White seemed open to both avenues.
"Let's see how his surgery goes and what happens. (Volkanovksi is) at one of those places in his career that whatever he wants to do, what are you going to say? This guy has literally proven himself a million times. Many people believe he won the Islam fight. Whatever he wants to do, we’ll probably roll with it.”
There aren’t many fighters in any promotion who have faced the same opponent four times, but Brandon Moreno is one of those rare humans who has, after his record-setting quadrilogy vs Deiveson Figueiredo. After Saturday’s Fight of the Night performance vs the new flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, he might be the first fighter ever to face two men four times each. Despite Pantoja owning all three of those wins, White welcomed the idea of a fourth meeting.
"I don't think there's anyone on earth who wouldn't want to see that fight again,” he said. “It was so good and so close."
One of the most dramatic moments of an evening filled with dramatic moments was the faceoff between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis, who had just bested Robert Whittaker. Quite likely Adesanya’s next foe at UFC 293 in Sydney this September, White said he was initially hesitant to allow the faceoff, but Adesanya assured him nothing crazy would happen. The moment still brought the raucous Las Vegas crowd to their feet.
Regarding all the above-mentioned victors, the UFC president cautioned he wants to give all of them time with their families before the UFC approaches them with another fight.
Other comments of note:
- Asked about the future of sidelined former champion Jiří Procházka, White simply said the light heavyweight championship picture should be clear very soon.
- On the UFC’s next trip to Canada, White said “Nobody is more excited to get back to Toronto than me. I love that city. ASAP we’ll be back there.”
- Jorge Masvidal, the winner of the first BMF title, has signaled that he’s like to put the belt around the winner of UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje second incarnatio of the BMF title, and White seemed to like the idea. “Done,” he laughed.
- Asked by a reporter “Without giving it away, is it more than likely that Leon Edwards will be fighting at Madison Square Garden or Abu Dhabi defending his title in the welterweight division?” White responded simply “Yes.”
- With the rise of Spain’s Ilia Topuria and his potential to battle for the featherweight crown, White said “I had never considered or thought about going to Spain. Now I have the team working on Spain…it’s coming.”
Dricus Du Plessis Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 290
