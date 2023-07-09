Dana White Talks Next Moves For Volkanovski, Pantoja

"Let's see how his surgery goes and what happens. (Volkanovksi is) at one of those places in his career that whatever he wants to do, what are you going to say? This guy has literally proven himself a million times. Many people believe he won the Islam fight. Whatever he wants to do, we’ll probably roll with it.”

There aren’t many fighters in any promotion who have faced the same opponent four times, but Brandon Moreno is one of those rare humans who has, after his record-setting quadrilogy vs Deiveson Figueiredo. After Saturday’s Fight of the Night performance vs the new flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, he might be the first fighter ever to face two men four times each. Despite Pantoja owning all three of those wins, White welcomed the idea of a fourth meeting.