Dana White Talks Korean Zombie, O'Malley & Attempted Break-In At DWCS Presser

On The Attempted Break-In At His Maine Vacation Home:

“My sister and her husband and some of his friends are up there visiting right now and know the guy came up and tried to kick the door in a couple of times and then noticed the camera was there, tried to rip it off and rang the doorbell, freaked out and ran away. My guy who handles my house up there called me and said that something's going on up there. So I answer the phone. So somebody just tried to kick your door in and rob your house or do whatever. We got video footage and the police are going to post it in the morning. I said, ‘Yeah, f*** that. Send that to me right now. That dude woke up and was famous the next morning. And you know, the sheriff up there had him within a few hours….Listen, whether you're in Vegas or anywhere else, don't f*** around my house.”

On The Retirement Of The Korean Zombie Last Week:

“He's very special man… And he's been so fun to watch. And he's such a good human being, such a good person. I'm happy for him and his wife and I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life.”