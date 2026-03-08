Dana White Talks Jai Opetaia, Zuffa Boxing Expansion + More

How Zuffa Boxing plans to handle sanctioning bodies moving forward

The events of the past week aside, White said he will do his best for the fighters he signs, including those established top stars who are chasing undisputed status, like Opetaia.

“Before I ever got into the game, these kids had goals and dreams and ambitions that things they wanted to accomplish in boxing, and we want to help them with that. We don't want to hurt anybody – we want to help them. And obviously, if it meant working with sanctioning organizations – Jai wanted to do this. He paid his sanctioning fee…we did everything that you're supposed to do. So, we'll see how it plays out. It’ll be on a on a case-by-case basis.”

White says Zuffa Boxing could sign more big names, expand to UFC-sized schedule

When asked about potential big-name targets for Zuffa Boxing in the coming weeks and months, White said that he’s keen on signing any and every top fighter that becomes available.

WATCH: About Last Fight | The BMF Has A Name And It's Charles Oliveira

“I’m gonna sign everybody that we think has the potential to be a world champion or that is potentially the best in the world,” he explained.

“I’m going to sign everybody, everybody, and we're gonna end up doing more fights this year. This year, this has been such a joke coming into this business, and these people are so unsophisticated and so bad at what they do, we might actually be doing 44 fights this year, just like the UFC.”