Dana White Talks Israel Adesanya, UFC Noche and Paris At DWCS Press Conference

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“It’s hard to talk about that stuff until a guy is done with his career,” White said. “The one thing about Israel, and I say it all the time, is he always wants to fight. As soon as the fight is over, a lot of these guys take their time, some guys fight twice, once a year — this kid, as soon as the fight is over, he’s already in the back telling Hunter (Campbell) what he wants next, where he wants to go next and who he wants to fight next, and he wants to fight in three months. He’s creating a serious legacy for himself. After Strickland, he’s almost cleaned out the division.”

The UFC President added that he will wait for that fight to play out before determining what is next for Adesanya.

White continued to answer questions on a variety of topics.