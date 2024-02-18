Dana White Talks Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor & More

Press Conference
UFC CEO Dana White Fielded Questions From The Media Following UFC 298 In Anaheim
After an incredible night of fights at the Honda Center in Anaheim, UFC CEO Dana White addressed the media to discuss the hottest topics of the night.
White started things off by announcing that UFC 298 was the highest grossing live event in arena history and the highest grossing MMA event in California history. The gate was $7.26 million with an attendance of 18,186.
White then gave his thoughts on Ilia Topuria defeating featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the second round.
“A lot of questions going into this thing (for Topuria),” White said. “He had never been in a main event like this, felt the heat, the pressure. He couldn’t have looked any better against a Volk who looked really good too. That fight was heating up.”
Topuria’s win had everyone asking about whether or not the UFC will go to Spain for the first time ever in company. White told the media that “if there is a venue, we will be there.”
The co-main event saw former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defeat Paulo Costa in a three round war. White gave both of the middleweights their flowers.
“Former champion himself (Whittaker), looked good tonight against a strong, durable guy who you could tell was motivated and wanted to win,” White said. “We’ve had some weird history with Costa, but when you look at the Rockhold fight and the fight tonight, he comes to fight.”
Following the excitement of 298, White announced the highly anticipated UFC 300 main event, set to be headlined by light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. He addressed who else may have been considered for the main event and noted that Conor McGregor was never an option to headline.
“We were talking to lots of people, trying to make lots of fights,” White said. “In this business it is about taking opportunities…Leon Edwards has had three opponents throughout this thing. Leon Edwards doesn’t say no to anybody. This kid is an absolute stud. He was willing to take on anybody…We were just trying to make the best fights we could possibly make.”
White talked about Mark Zuckerberg walking out with Volkanovski as well.
“Volk asked him to walk with him. In this business, first and foremost there’s the fight. You have the opportunity to come to one of these fights and sit in the crowd, then when you stand where I stand when you have these big fights, it is one of the most unique things to do if you are a fan and the other would be to walk out with a world champion to defend his title. No matter how much money you have or what you have in life it is one of those unique, amazing things if you get the opportunity.”
The attention turned back to Topuria’s incredible victory, which pushed his record to 15-0. White touched on Topuria’s potential success in the coming years and Topuria’s request to fight McGregor in the future.
“He looks like a guy that could be one of the all-time greats, he’s got to clean out that division and once you do then you start figuring out what’s next and how to challenge yourself,” White said. “I don’t know if we ever see Conor McGregor at 145 pounds again. Everyone wants to fight Conor.”
The press conference wrapped up with White discussing McGregor’s future in the company.
“Money complicates a lot of things,” White said. “He just filmed a movie; he has to do press for the movie, and he has obligations for that. He does want to fight this year, but we will see what happens.”
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria took place live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on February 17, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
