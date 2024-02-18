 Skip to main content
UFC CEO Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 297 press conference at The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre on January 18, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Press Conference

Dana White Talks Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor & More

UFC CEO Dana White Fielded Questions From The Media Following UFC 298 In Anaheim
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 18, 2024

After an incredible night of fights at the Honda Center in Anaheim, UFC CEO Dana White addressed the media to discuss the hottest topics of the night.

White started things off by announcing that UFC 298 was the highest grossing live event in arena history and the highest grossing MMA event in California history. The gate was $7.26 million with an attendance of 18,186.

White then gave his thoughts on Ilia Topuria defeating featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the second round.

FINAL RESULTS: Prelims | Main Card

“A lot of questions going into this thing (for Topuria),” White said. “He had never been in a main event like this, felt the heat, the pressure. He couldn’t have looked any better against a Volk who looked really good too. That fight was heating up.”

Topuria’s win had everyone asking about whether or not the UFC will go to Spain for the first time ever in company. White told the media that “if there is a venue, we will be there.”

Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 298
Dana White Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 298
/

The co-main event saw former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defeat Paulo Costa in a three round war. White gave both of the middleweights their flowers.

“Former champion himself (Whittaker), looked good tonight against a strong, durable guy who you could tell was motivated and wanted to win,” White said. “We’ve had some weird history with Costa, but when you look at the Rockhold fight and the fight tonight, he comes to fight.”

RELATED: Whittaker's Post Fight Interview 

Following the excitement of 298, White announced the highly anticipated UFC 300 main event, set to be headlined by light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. He addressed who else may have been considered for the main event and noted that Conor McGregor was never an option to headline.

“We were talking to lots of people, trying to make lots of fights,” White said. “In this business it is about taking opportunities…Leon Edwards has had three opponents throughout this thing. Leon Edwards doesn’t say no to anybody. This kid is an absolute stud. He was willing to take on anybody…We were just trying to make the best fights we could possibly make.”

1 / 30

Photo Gallery | UFC 298 Through The Lens

1
Fans interact during the UFC Fan Experience prior to the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
2
Miranda Maverick reacts after her victory against Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
3
Jon Anik and Joe Rogan anchor the broadcast during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
4
Oban Elliott of England elbows Val Woodburn of Jamaica in a welterweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
5
Oban Elliott of England reacts after the conclusion of a welterweight fight against Val Woodburn of Jamaica during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
6
Danny Barlow punches Josh Quinlan in a welterweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
7
Danny Barlow reacts after his TKO victory against Josh Quinlan in a welterweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
8
Zhang Mingyang of China reacts after his knockout victory against Brendson Ribeiro of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
9
Rinya Nakamura of Japan prepares to face Carlos Vera of Ecuador in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
10
Mark Zuckerberg is seen in attendance during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
11
Marcos Rogerio de Lima of Brazil punches Junior Tafa of New Zealand in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
12
Mackenzie Dern prepares to face Amanda Lemos of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
13
Amanda Lemos of Brazil kicks Mackenzie Dern in a strawweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
14
Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Lemos of Brazil react after their a strawweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
15
Anthony Hernandez secures a rear choke submission against Roman Kopylov of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC )
16
Wanderlei Silva is seen in attendance during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
17
Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia punches Henry Cejudo in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
18
Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia prepares to slam Henry Cejudo to the canvas in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
19
Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia reacts after his victory against Henry Cejudo in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
20
Bruce Buffer introduces Ian Garry of Ireland prior to a welterweight fight against Geoff Neal during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
21
Ian Garry of Ireland kicks Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
22
Ian Garry of Ireland reacts against Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
23
Robert Whittaker of New Zealand prepares to face Paulo Costa of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
24
Paulo Costa of Brazil kicks Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
25
Robert Whittaker of New Zealand reacts after a unanimous-decision victory against Paulo Costa of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
26
Opponents Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and Ilia Topuria of Germany face off prior to the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
27
Ilia Topuria of Germany celebrates after his knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
28
Ilia Topuria of Germany and Alexander Volkanovski of Australia talk after their UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
29
Ilia Topuria of Germany celebrates after his knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
30
Ilia Topuria of Germany celebrates after his knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

White talked about Mark Zuckerberg walking out with Volkanovski as well.

“Volk asked him to walk with him. In this business, first and foremost there’s the fight. You have the opportunity to come to one of these fights and sit in the crowd, then when you stand where I stand when you have these big fights, it is one of the most unique things to do if you are a fan and the other would be to walk out with a world champion to defend his title. No matter how much money you have or what you have in life it is one of those unique, amazing things if you get the opportunity.”

The attention turned back to Topuria’s incredible victory, which pushed his record to 15-0. White touched on Topuria’s potential success in the coming years and Topuria’s request to fight McGregor in the future.  

UFC 300 COUNTDOWN

“He looks like a guy that could be one of the all-time greats, he’s got to clean out that division and once you do then you start figuring out what’s next and how to challenge yourself,” White said. “I don’t know if we ever see Conor McGregor at 145 pounds again. Everyone wants to fight Conor.”

The press conference wrapped up with White discussing McGregor’s future in the company.

“Money complicates a lot of things,” White said. “He just filmed a movie; he has to do press for the movie, and he has obligations for that. He does want to fight this year, but we will see what happens.”

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria took place live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on February 17, 2024. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

