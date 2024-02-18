Dana White Talks Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor & More

White started things off by announcing that UFC 298 was the highest grossing live event in arena history and the highest grossing MMA event in California history. The gate was $7.26 million with an attendance of 18,186.

White then gave his thoughts on Ilia Topuria defeating featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the second round.

FINAL RESULTS: Prelims | Main Card

“A lot of questions going into this thing (for Topuria),” White said. “He had never been in a main event like this, felt the heat, the pressure. He couldn’t have looked any better against a Volk who looked really good too. That fight was heating up.”

Topuria’s win had everyone asking about whether or not the UFC will go to Spain for the first time ever in company. White told the media that “if there is a venue, we will be there.”